The Enterprise City Schools Gifted Program is currently accepting referrals. If you know a child who should be referred to the gifted program, contact your school counselor or the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. Gifted children are members of every economic, ethnic and social group. The definition of gifted: intellectually gifted children are those who perform or who have demonstrated the potential to perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared with others of their age, experience, or environment. These children and youth require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program. Children possessing these abilities exist in all populations, across economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor.

The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age. If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact the Special Projects Center at (334) 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.

City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed for the Christmas holidays Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, and also on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for New Year’s Day. During Christmas week, Thursday’s and Friday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 23. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 22. The Friday, Jan. 1 garbage route will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 31, and Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 30. Handicap garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 29. Pick up of extra garbage, bulk items, and yard waste are on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows. Cardboard pick-up at the local businesses will be on a limited schedule and will be picked up as time allows. If you have any questions, please call the Enterprise Sanitation Department at 334-348-2665 or 334-348-2662.