September 24
Elba Mayoral Forum is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall’s parking lot (200 Buford St.). This is being hosted by The Elba Clipper and Elba Chamber of Commerce. The event will be live on Facebook, too. The candidates are Tim Johnson and Tom Maddox.
The Sept. 2020 meeting for the DAV Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will be held on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. There are still tickets for the fishing trip available. For further information contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Cancelled - The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has cancelled its regularly scheduled monthly Lunch Program for Thursday, Sept. 24 at Po Folks Restaurant, Enterprise. Although this month’s Lunch Program is cancelled, all federal employees, active or retired, are invited to attend the NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at Po Folks Restaurant, Enterprise. Guest speakers talk about subjects that benefit and interest the current and retired civil service employees.
September 25
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will meet Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Po Folks. Guest speaker will be Coach Gary Dugger. The meeting is open to all QB Club members and prospective members. Meetings are usually scheduled before each home game. The Wildcats play visiting Carroll High on Friday night.
September 26
Altrusa International of Jack, AL is hosting the 3rd Annual Jack Day Car Show at the Zion Chapel School in conjunction with the Jack Day Community Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. There is a $20 car entry fee. People’s Choice and Best in Show top 10 winners. There will be door prizes. For more information, contact Jerry Senn at 334-464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at 334-372-5817.
South Alabama Speedway is featuring Feed the Drivers races on Saturday, Sept. 26. Feature races for: Super Stock, Modified, Street Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Cuplite, Mini-Sportsman, and Mini-Cups. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission: $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission: $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
The last weekend for the Swimming Hole at Bama Slam is this weekend (Saturday 26 and Sunday 27). After this weekend, it will be closed for the season.
September 27
2020 Enterprise Country Club Junior Golf Series is a monthly 9-hole competition for golfers age 18 and younger from July to October. This is open to members and nonmembers. These events will be 9-hole stroke play with a double par max that will allow young golfers to improve their skills, promote the use of club facilities, and increase their love for the game. 10 & under are Red Tee (requires parent to caddy), 11-12 are Gold Tees, 13-14 are White Tees, 15-16 are Blue Tees, and 17-18 are Blue Tees. Girls will play from the same tees with the exception of 15-16 (Red) and 17-18 (Silver). The remaining dates are Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 and Championship on Oct. 25. 3 p.m. is tee off. Entry fee is $15 per event. Grand prize: stand bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraving. Please call the clubhouse at (334) 347-2726 with any questions and to register. All information can be found at enterprisecountryclub.org. New players are welcome.
September 29
The local Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Council will be holding several Facebook Live Recruitment nights this year instead of hosting an in-person recruitment day due to COVID-19 restrictions. You will get to “meet” the staff, have a chance to ask questions, and sign up. Simply visit the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Facebook page for more information or to tune in to the live events. Facebook Live dates: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
Coffee County COVID-19 drive-up testing clinic schedule has been announced by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The last weekly COVID-19 testing scheduled will be provided by the Coffee County Health Department in Enterprise (2841 Neal Metcalf Road) on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Appointments are not necessary; however, retesting or testing for back-to-school purposes is not provided. Testing criteria are as follows: persons with symptoms; healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living setting, and first responders with symptoms; persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction. For more information, please contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
September 30
The last day to submit your census is Sept. 30. The 10-question census can be taken online at http://my2020Cenus.gov/ or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
A Weevil Weeveal is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Wayne Farms (1020 Co. Rd. 114, Jack). Get clucking and join us as we weeveal our newest addition to Weevil Way, “Wayne Weevil”. We are hen-thusiastic about showing you another amazing creation from Replica Plastics.
Wiregrass United Way’s 11th Annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30. They will stop in six counties in one day. Thanks to Bay Limousine they will travel the Wiregrass and conduct a mini campaign kickoff in each of the six counties we cover. Wiregrass United Way will be at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market at 9:30 a.m.
October 2
All fundraiser art donations are due Oct. 2 for the 2020 Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary Inc. Annual Wildlife Art Auction. This will be for a virtual auction coming this October. We are asking for all artisans and crafters to please donate art pieces for our fundraiser. Donated art pieces can be whatever media you choose but it must be animal related. All donated art pieces are due no later than Oct 2. Art pieces can be dropped off at the sanctuary (1034 Co. Rd. 445, Enterprise) between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.
Downtown Enterprise is having a Think Pink Event on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. This is a donation event to benefit breast cancer awareness. You can shop at participating Pink Ribbon Retailers for Think Pink sales, specials, and breast cancer giveaways. Support Breast Cancer Awareness with your raffle donation at our Think Pink hospitality Tent to have a chance to win $100, $250, or $500 Downtown Shopping Spree. Proceeds will be donated to Coffee County Family Services to facilitate mammograms for those in our community who might not be able to afford them. Put on your pink and come join the fun for this great cause!
Enterprise Country Club is having Oktoberfest 2020 on Oct. 2 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. There will be beer, brats, live music by Smoke & Steel, and more. $25 includes food and draft Oktoberfest beer.
October 6
Mayoral Runoff Election Day is Oct. 6. Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Enterprise voting location is 421 E. Lee Street (Rec Center). The Elba voting location is 715 N. Troy Highway (Elba Church of Christ).
October 10
South Alabama Speedway is having End of Season Races on Saturday, Oct. 10. The races will be Modified, Street Stock, Cuplite, Mini-Sportsman, Cuplites, and featured races for Roadrunner, Coyote, and Mini-Cup. Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission is $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
October 24
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Enterprise at the Boll Weevil Monument. This outdoor socially distanced event will showcase our unique Main Street merchants and restaurants, handcrafted gifts, décor, art, festival food, entertainment, and more. State Health Orders and CDC guidelines should be observed.
October 30
Spooky in the City is being hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in Enterprise. Enterprise Parks and Recreation’s annual Spooky in the Park will be replaced this year by a social-distance friendly Halloween event: Spooky in the City. Our goal is to provide the public with the ability to play a free virtual game around the city from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. We encourage everyone to get in the spooky spirit, put on your favorite costume, and gather your family for a Halloween themed game on the go and collect free goodies from each “Spooky Stop.” There will be 10 different Spooky Stops around the city. Teams who stop at all 10 Spooky Stops and complete the virtual game riddles will be provided a link to enter their team to win the Spooky in the City Grade Prize. This prize is worth over $1,200 and is made up entirely of prizes donated by local businesses! That’s not all! Those teams will also be entered to win the Spooky in the City Runner Up Prize worth over $500 and filled with items donated by local businesses. To find out how to play and how to register your team (it’s free) for Spooky in the City, please visit our website: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/379/Spooky-in-the-City.
Bama Slam Halloween Weekend is Oct. 30 – Nov 1 at 567 Co. Rd. 156 in New Brockton. Thunder in the Mud Halloween Weekend with $21,000 cash prize is presented by Mitchell Automotive. Ten Buck Two Racing presents: Shocktober Thunder in the Mud with XBR. Celebrate Halloween in Ten Buck Two with the Bama Slam Family as we throw the SHOCKTOBER event of the year! It’s going to be muddy and it’s going to be fast. Along with races, Bama Slam will bring an explosive and action packed weekend for the entire family to enjoy. Events will include: the Bama Slam Bigfoot Hunt with $1,000 cash prize, saloon concert, haunted ATV trails, haunted car ride, fall festival, hay maze, smash car, trunk or treat (Bama Slam Style), pumpkin patch and pumpkin carving stations, festival games, and much more. For more information, check out their Facebook Page or call 877-907-7687.
October 31
Trick or Treat in Enterprise will occur on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please practice good safety by maintaining social distancing, and all appropriate State Health Orders.
South Alabama Speedway is having Last Race of 2020 Season on Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-Treat in the pits. End of Season Races: Super Stock, Roadrunner, Coyote, Mini-Cups. Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice at 5 p.m. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission: $8 adult, $4 children (6-12), 5 and under free, and $20 family 4-pack (2 adult, 2 children). Pit admission: $25 adult and $15 children (3-11).
November 3
Presidential Election Day is Nov. 3.
November 19
The EHS JROTC Wildcat Battalion will host the Make-Up Steak Cooking on Thursday, Nov. 19. We apologize for the delay but this is as soon as we can feasibly accomplish it. Tickets must be presented at the counter to redeem steak dinner. If you would like a refund, please email tickets to EHS, ATTN: SGM Price, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. Be sure to include name and address for a check refund to be sent to. We will have our Annual Fall Steak Sale in conjunction with the "Make-Up Steak Cooking".
December 5
Whoville Celebration Festival Downtown Enterprise is scheduled for Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Holiday fun for the entire family in beautiful downtown Enterprise. Join the fun in Downtown Enterprise as we transform into “Whoville for the Holidays” at our “Whoville Holiday Celebration”. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max’s Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district.
