June 16The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet on Wednesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers are 7th Judicial Court Justice Debra Jones and Greg Cook who are both candidates for election for Place 1 in the Alabama Supreme Court. Also speaking is State Board of Education member Tracie West who is running for re-election. Social time begins at 11 a.m. and an optional $12 lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. Please contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com to RSVP.

June 19Aglow International will hold its June meeting on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. at PoFolks in Enterprise. The guest speakers for the event will be Barbara Alberson, Ginger Hollis, Judy Howell, Angie McCrea and Sara Kyser of the Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse Board. The community is invited to attend and bring a friend! For more information, call 334-406-9683.