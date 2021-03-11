Bid accepted for NBHS classroom expansion

Coffee County Schools Board of Education took the next step in the process of a six-classroom addition at New Brockton High School during Thursday night’s board meeting.

At the recommendation of Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, board members accepted a bid from Beasley Construction, the low bidder out of five options.

Killingsworth said that although this bid was the lowest option, it was higher than he anticipated due to the scarce availability of construction materials.

“If we had waited any longer, it would have been more than that. I’ve talked with Mrs. (Shannon) Odom (chief financial officer), and the monies that we have from our bonds means we’re good,” he said. “The number can be lower—I’m working with the architect now to try to do some things on it, so while it’s not going to be more than that, it could be lower.”

Board members also voted to approve the 2021-2022 school calendar. Student days added up to 179, and teacher days added up to 187. Killingsworth said the number of days allowed time off for severe weather—in the event that the governor does not declare a State of Emergency—so those days would not have to be made up. Teachers are set to return to school on Aug. 2, and the final day for students will be May 25, 2022.