Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary: A home for second chances

For the last eight years, Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary has been a safe haven for animals of all kinds and has helped the residents of Coffee County with every wildlife emergency it could. Now, it needs our help.
Originally founded by Betsy Knight in 1988 in the “Big Bend” of Florida, the wildlife sanctuary focused on transitioning Florida black bears back into the wild. The group of volunteers and rehabilitators performed hip replacements and bone replacements among a myriad of other efforts to get the bears successfully re-acclimated to living life in the wild; the group was so successful, in fact, that 47 out of the 49 rehabilitated bears remain in the wild today.
After Knight passed in February 2012, her mentee, Terry Morse, and Terry’s husband, John, moved the operation to its current location in Enterprise in April 2012 to continue Knight’s efforts. Although the physical location of the wildlife sanctuary may have changed, its philosophy did not: giving all wildlife a second chance at life.
“We do this because it’s the right thing to do,” John said. “There are some people who don’t like wildlife rehabilitation and think nature should take its course, and we agree. Every day nature takes its course. What we believe is that, if man’s path crossed that animal, there is a reason. The Bible does tell us that we’re the stewards of the land that God presented to us, and if you believe that, then we are the stewards of the wildlife.”
Aside from striving for a successful reentry to the wild for the animals in their care, John said they also want to educate the public on what to do and what not to do if they find an injured wild animal—emphasis on the “wild.”
“We try to get them out of the public’s hands, that have great intentions, but no knowledge of what to do next,” he said. “They all stop, they all take care of it as much as they can in the beginning, but then they look at themselves and go, ‘Now what?’
“Wild animals are going to do wild things. When you put your hand in a cage, even if you’re giving them food, that’s their safety area. It’s like going into their den; they are going to protect it. They don’t know you’re taking one bowl out to put another bowl in, all they know is you’re taking their food, and food to a wild animal is the highest priority. So, when someone does get bit and they decide to put it back in the wild, the animal doesn’t know how to find food.”
The process of rehabilitating a wild animal is not limited to medical care alone. Animals in captivity for any length of time will become accustomed to being cared for, so it is the Morses’ and their volunteers’ job to teach the animal how to be wild again and to teach orphaned babies how to be wild at all.
One of the volunteers, a biology student named Mary, calls teaching owls how to hunt an owl version of going fishing. Using a fishing pole, fishing line and a thawed out mouse, they mimic a mouse running to entice the owl to attack.
“It’s really hard to do, but it’s a requirement to ensure that when we release the animal back into the wild, they can survive,” John said. “It’s knowing what we’ve done to get them back into the wild has been productive.”
When an animal cannot be released back into the wild, it is evaluated for the potential to be an educational animal. Currently, there are seven educational animals at Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary: a one-winged red hawk named Grizzly that was shot by a man for chasing his racing pigeons; an albino blue jay named Nimbus; two great horned owls named Alley and Sassy; a white barred owl named Acuity; an American kestrel named Clio; and an African spur tortoise named Spurticus.
These animals are deemed as low-stress animals, meaning they do not get stressed out from travel and being handled. Educational programs have been put on for home school groups, afternoon classes and church groups, and they have also participated in the Birds of Prey demonstration at Landmark Park in Dothan.
“Our educational program is to educate the public,” John explained. “We try to touch as many people as possible because our goal is to change the mindset that we are not necessary.”
It should be safe to assume that around the clock care seven days a week, 365 days a year would be the hardest part of the job, but a lack of support is actually what makes it so difficult, John said. Trouble with the figureheads in charge in Montgomery and their ever-changing requirements coupled with a desperate need for donations make it a struggle to keep the doors open—and to care for the animals they already have.
“‘Wildlife rehabilitation is more of an unnecessary evil,’ and that’s a quote from someone in Montgomery. We don’t believe that,” he said. “We’re a necessity for the citizens who bring us these animals. The citizens have spoken. You tell them it’s crazy to want to save animals and see how far that goes. It’s a thankless job when you have people saying you’re an unnecessary evil.”
Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary runs entirely on donations; no one in the organization gets paid for the work they do or receives state funding. Items they are always in need of include cleaning supplies, paper towels, non-perishable goods, soft blankets to comfort the babies and monetary donations to purchase the rest.
To give an idea for the cost to rehabilitate one owl—and they’re currently rehabbing five—each owl eats four mice a day at $1 a mouse. The state allots six months, or 185 days, of rehab to either release, euthanize or place the animal into an educational program. The cost of four mice a day for 185 days for five owls amounts to $3,700, shipping not included.
To keep an educational animal is an approximately $6,000 investment, John estimated. In the last three years, Big Bend has overseen the rehabilitation of approximately 1,500 animals a year to make no mention of the amount of assistance provided over the phone.
While it is a continuous worry and a problem that has played a part in the number of Alabama wildlife rehabilitations decreasing from 200 in 2015 to 14 in 2020, money was never the reason the Morses got into the business of saving animals.
“We don’t want to get paid. This is something you do because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “God was good to us and we’re giving back. When we take an animal, we take them from what we call birth to death. We don’t know when the death is, but we have an obligation to that animal for the length of its life.”
A military pilot in his former life, John said wherever they moved, Terry was always involved with finding ways to help animals and get them back in the wild.
“She’s the brains, I’m the brawn,” he laughed. “We each have our areas and our specialties. That’s why we’ve been married over 40 years and we get along so well.”
Those interested in volunteering have to meet a few requirements: a desire to get dirty and a desire to see things you may not be accustomed to. John and Terry welcome the company of younger volunteers, accompanied by a parent or guardian, of course. They view it as the perfect opportunity to educate the next generation on the importance of wildlife and the role these animals play in the bigger picture.
Vultures for example, he said, regarded often as ugly or foul because of what they eat, actually play a vital role in protecting our society from harmful bacteria and viruses. Their digestive systems are designed in such a way as to destroy the bacteria that caused the plague and anthrax and viruses like ebola, rabies and even today’s coronavirus.
Currently, Big Bend is a bird-only rehab facility, and it is able to take in any bird from an eagle to a hummingbird. John emphasized that they are not a zoo, and these animals are not pets. They are wild animals being prepared to return to their lives in the wild.
To reach Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary for wildlife questions, to find out more information on volunteering or to call about a donation, John or Terry can be reached at (334) 447-8110 or (334) 447-8111.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!