Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary: A home for second chances

For the last eight years, Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary has been a safe haven for animals of all kinds and has helped the residents of Coffee County with every wildlife emergency it could. Now, it needs our help.

Originally founded by Betsy Knight in 1988 in the “Big Bend” of Florida, the wildlife sanctuary focused on transitioning Florida black bears back into the wild. The group of volunteers and rehabilitators performed hip replacements and bone replacements among a myriad of other efforts to get the bears successfully re-acclimated to living life in the wild; the group was so successful, in fact, that 47 out of the 49 rehabilitated bears remain in the wild today.

After Knight passed in February 2012, her mentee, Terry Morse, and Terry’s husband, John, moved the operation to its current location in Enterprise in April 2012 to continue Knight’s efforts. Although the physical location of the wildlife sanctuary may have changed, its philosophy did not: giving all wildlife a second chance at life.

“We do this because it’s the right thing to do,” John said. “There are some people who don’t like wildlife rehabilitation and think nature should take its course, and we agree. Every day nature takes its course. What we believe is that, if man’s path crossed that animal, there is a reason. The Bible does tell us that we’re the stewards of the land that God presented to us, and if you believe that, then we are the stewards of the wildlife.”

Aside from striving for a successful reentry to the wild for the animals in their care, John said they also want to educate the public on what to do and what not to do if they find an injured wild animal—emphasis on the “wild.”