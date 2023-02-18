The Enterprise YMCA Fitness Center Power Burn class had a fantastic showing for its Valentine’s Day workout with Fitness Center Director/Instructor Kristina James.

The YMCA Fitness Center offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels. The Power Burn Class members use dumbbells/barbells to strengthen and sculpt their entire body while creating a metabolic burn that will last for hours after this intense workout is complete, according to James.

The Power Burn Class meets Mondays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. at the YMCA Fitness Center.

The Enterprise YMCA is currently accepting registrations for Spring soccer for children ages 3 to 17, Taekwondo for ages ages 6 to adult, progressive swim lessons for ages three and up, Water Babies for children 6 months to 36 months old, state licensed Christian preschool for ages 2 and 18 months old, and after school pickup for children ages K5 through 12 .

For more information call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.