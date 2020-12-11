"Big Daddy" Lipscomb ain't in the Top 10

Wednesday’s announcement that limited COVID-19 vaccine could reach Alabama next week likely made folks wish they were first responders; in the House of Adams, being a first responder disappeared in 1972.

That August, your scribe, who learned to drive in the City Auto Sales wrecker, drove it the last time; haven’t missed working bloody wrecks once.

Currently, in these scary, uncertain times, live sporting events on TV and reading about them in newspapers/online are about as positive as current life gets, what with reports of political shenanigans, protests, murders, COVID-19, Medicare enrollment, etc., around the clock.

Can’t always believe what we read, but spotted an online story, “The All-Time Biggest NFL Players,” showing at No. 8, former Enterprise High School Wildcat T.J. Barnes, who stands only 6-7 and weighs 364 pounds.

Aaron Gibson (6-6, 410) topped the list; supposedly, he weighed 450 pounds in high school in Indianapolis and sometimes surged to 480.