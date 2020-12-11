"Big Daddy" Lipscomb ain't in the Top 10

Wednesday’s announcement that limited COVID-19 vaccine could reach Alabama next week likely made folks wish they were first responders; in the House of Adams, being a first responder disappeared in 1972.
That August, your scribe, who learned to drive in the City Auto Sales wrecker, drove it the last time; haven’t missed working bloody wrecks once.
Currently, in these scary, uncertain times, live sporting events on TV and reading about them in newspapers/online are about as positive as current life gets, what with reports of political shenanigans, protests, murders, COVID-19, Medicare enrollment, etc., around the clock.
Can’t always believe what we read, but spotted an online story, “The All-Time Biggest NFL Players,” showing at No. 8, former Enterprise High School Wildcat T.J. Barnes, who stands only 6-7 and weighs 364 pounds.
Aaron Gibson (6-6, 410) topped the list; supposedly, he weighed 450 pounds in high school in Indianapolis and sometimes surged to 480.
Barnes, a former Ga. Tech defensive lineman, doesn’t appear on similar online compilations, and Uniontown native, the late Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb (6-6, 284), ain’t on any lists, obviously compiled by 22-year-olds who wouldn’t understand what “No College” meant on the back of “Big Daddy’s” bubblegum cards.
“Big Daddy” played for the L.A. Rams, Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers in his 1953-62 career; Lipscomb died from a heroin overdose in 1963 at age 31.
Pittsburgh fans haven’t had a good week following the Steelers, 23-17, loss to the Washington Football Team; Pittsburgh (11-1) was marching toward an undefeated NFL season, the first since the 17-0 Miami Dolphins in 1972, and only the second in the Super Bowl era.
Veteran Enterprise High fans have a rooting interest in the Steelers whose tight ends coach, James Daniel, was EHS offensive line coach, 1974-80.
Wonder if James can get souse and cracklin’s in Pittsburgh?
Newcomers, try ’em locally.
Southeastern Conference fans can understand Pittsburgh’s success as there are 18 former SEC players, plus one each from South Alabama (Corliss Waitman) and Samford (Delvin Hodges) on its roster.
Auburn’s Spencer Nigh and Tray Matthews are Steelers.
Alabama’s Isaiah Buggs, Minka Fitzpatrick and J.C. Hassenuer wear the dreaded black uniforms and the team’s assistant head coach, John Mitchell, who played two years at Alabama, is in his 27th year coaching in Pittsburgh.
Washington likes the SEC even more than Pittsburgh; the WFT lists 22 SEC players and one from South Alabama (Jeremy Reaves) on its combined current rosters.
Among the 22 are Auburn’s Peyton Barber and Deveroe Lawrence.
Washington features former Alabama players Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson, Landon Collins, Reuben Foster, Robert Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Daron Payne, Ross Pierschbacher and Cam Sims.
Former Alabama quarterback Luke Del Rio, who absconded to Florida, is Washington’s Offensive Quality Control guy; must be he can’t work for his dad, Jack, the team’s defensive coordinator.
Hmmm.
Elsewhere, on several somber notes, talked with Jimmy Carroll (EHS 1962) early Wednesday morning and learned his friend, former Crimson Tide teammate, roommate and later boss at Alabama, Ray Perkins, died peacefully.
JC added that other Bama teammates, 1963-66, Paul Crane, Junior Davis, Conrad Fowler, Frankie McLendon and John David Reitz have all died since October 31.
All are missed.
FYI: Pittsburgh’s Christian Scotland-Williamson (6-9, 274), a tight end, is a rare “No College” guy …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!