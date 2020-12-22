Big Daddy’s continues to give back

Madison Terry, known as “Big Daddy” in the Enterprise community, has been giving back to the children in the area in a big way for nearly 20 years.

The owner of Big Daddy’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que on North Rawls Street, along with several other local business owners, gathered hundreds of dollars’ worth of toys to give to Coffee County Department of Human Resources and St. Paul AME Church in Ozark for distribution. The toys ranged from dolls and action figures to board games, bikes and more. The community showed up and showed out, Terry said.

This is the 18th year of Terry’s toy drive. After a year filled with so much turmoil and uncertainty, the joy it brings him to support his community is even greater.

“I really wanted to just give back, you know,” Terry said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

Allie Norman of SYI Consulting, who has been a long time contributor to the drive, said the surprise on each child’s face is like nothing else.

“There was a child we gave gifts to one year who had never had a bike,” she said. “When we brought it out and he saw it, he fainted. He was so happy he just fainted.”

Other yearly supporters are Lee Speight of SP8S Fitness and Cardel Hooks and Carnell Crawford with First Choice Concrete and Construction.

