Big Daddy's Real Pit Bar-B-Que is open for business

“I really got to see what my mom was talking about. She always used to say, ‘I’d like to see my flowers while I’m living,’” Terry said. “I could never understand that, but I can say I’ve seen them now. All of the outpouring of help and love that people showed… it was overwhelming. Even people I didn’t think were thinking about us, they all helped.”

Allie Norman, a longtime friend of Terry and his wife, Shelley, said it was awesome to see the community rally around the couple and their business.

“It was a beautiful thing because they really do a lot for this community. For them to see this encouraging thing and to know their work is not in vain, that people really love what you do, that this is your business and also your ministry…it’s a testimony to what they do and who they are in the community,” she said.

Terry had another health scare a few years later, and then COVID hit another few years after that. Despite continues setbacks, his business continued to thrive. He credits all of their success to God and the support of the community.