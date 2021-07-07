Big Daddy's Real Pit Bar-B-Que is open for business

After being closed for a year due to COVID, Big Daddy’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que opened for business on Saturday with a new and improved dining room and kitchen.
Madison “Big Daddy” Terry, who’s owned the Enterprise BBQ staple for more than 20 years, said they wanted to take advantage of the shutdown at the start of COVID for the much-needed upgrades, but they’re ready now to get back to doing what they do best.
“We have so many loyal customers, and we want to let them know we’re back and we’re ready to get back to serving the community,” he said.
They opened Saturday for the first time in a year with a ribs and Boston butt sale for the holiday weekend before opening Tuesday for the lunch and early dinner crowds. Terry said while they’re excited to be opening, he’s just grateful to be seeing another year.
“I’m just thankful to have survived with everything that took place,” he said. “God is faithful.”
Terry suffered a stroke in Sept. 2014 that closed his business for nearly two months. After he’d barely recovered, he found out the terms of a business loan for his building on Rawls Street had switched from small payments over a period of time to a lump sum.
When news of his predicament spread, friends and customers jumped in to help. Within three weeks, churches and other individuals had raised $5,000, and a motorcycle benefit was also held that helped exceed the $9,025 goal to keep his business alive.
“I really got to see what my mom was talking about. She always used to say, ‘I’d like to see my flowers while I’m living,’” Terry said. “I could never understand that, but I can say I’ve seen them now. All of the outpouring of help and love that people showed… it was overwhelming. Even people I didn’t think were thinking about us, they all helped.”
Allie Norman, a longtime friend of Terry and his wife, Shelley, said it was awesome to see the community rally around the couple and their business.
“It was a beautiful thing because they really do a lot for this community. For them to see this encouraging thing and to know their work is not in vain, that people really love what you do, that this is your business and also your ministry…it’s a testimony to what they do and who they are in the community,” she said.
Terry had another health scare a few years later, and then COVID hit another few years after that. Despite continues setbacks, his business continued to thrive. He credits all of their success to God and the support of the community.
“It’s a battle. I see why a lot of small places don’t make it,” he said. “There’s so much up and down; it’s a roller coaster. But the people of Enterprise support us, and we’re so grateful. We appreciate everyone and what they’ve done for us.”