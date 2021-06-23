Big plans underway for Enterprise CFA, owner says

Chick-fil-A, known for its ”second mile service,” has 2,400 locations in 47 states ranging from Maine to California and North Dakota to right here in Enterprise. Kevin Crisler assumed ownership of the restaurant in Enterprise in October 2019 and recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about his franchise and plans for the future.

Crisler said he was glad to be able to start speaking to the local clubs and organizations because shortly after he arrived, all of the restaurants went into COVID-lockdown mode and he was not able to visit groups in the community.

Crisler also explained the reference to “second mile service,” a phrase which comes from the book of Matthew in the New Testament. He said that the corporation’s purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.” Their catchphrase is “My pleasure,” and Crisler says it is indeed their pleasure to assist their customers and try to make their day better.

Crisler and his family came to Enterprise from Missouri where he owned a Chick-fil-A inside a mall. He said that operating a mall restaurant is very different from a stand-alone restaurant like the one in Enterprise, but that he has embraced the challenge and is looking forward to incorporating some changes in the near future.