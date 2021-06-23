Big plans underway for Enterprise CFA, owner says

Chick-fil-A, known for its ”second mile service,” has 2,400 locations in 47 states ranging from Maine to California and North Dakota to right here in Enterprise. Kevin Crisler assumed ownership of the restaurant in Enterprise in October 2019 and recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about his franchise and plans for the future.
Crisler said he was glad to be able to start speaking to the local clubs and organizations because shortly after he arrived, all of the restaurants went into COVID-lockdown mode and he was not able to visit groups in the community.
Crisler also explained the reference to “second mile service,” a phrase which comes from the book of Matthew in the New Testament. He said that the corporation’s purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.” Their catchphrase is “My pleasure,” and Crisler says it is indeed their pleasure to assist their customers and try to make their day better.
Crisler and his family came to Enterprise from Missouri where he owned a Chick-fil-A inside a mall. He said that operating a mall restaurant is very different from a stand-alone restaurant like the one in Enterprise, but that he has embraced the challenge and is looking forward to incorporating some changes in the near future.
When local restaurants went into lockdown in spring 2020, Crisler felt he had just gotten comfortable with his new job—he had built a relationship with the employees and was looking forward. Suddenly, like most other business owners, he realized he did not have a plan for dealing with a pandemic. The staff had to quickly re-evaluate how they could serve their customers and abide by the state’s restrictions on dining. As a result, the drive-through service was revamped to try to move cars through as quickly as possible, and the large white canopy was installed to protect employees from the elements. Curbside service began about a month into the pandemic, and Crisler said he did not realize how popular that service would be. He recalled that he received many calls asking if they were conducting COVID testing because the canopies resembled those set up for outdoor testing sites.
The dining room re-opened on June 1 after being closed for more than 400 days, but this move also came with its own set of challenges. Out of 90 employees, only a few had ever served customers inside the restaurant as it had been closed for most of 2020. Employees underwent intensive training so that when the doors opened on June 1, the process of taking and filling orders and serving customers would go as smoothly as possible. The restaurant is not at full dining capacity yet, but Crisler said he hopes that soon they will be able to return to full capacity seating.
A number of changes are coming to the local Chick-fil-A, as well as to restaurants across the country. The company will be installing a permanent canopy like the one at the Dothan restaurant on Ross Clark Circle, and the work will be done at night over a period of about two weeks so the daily drive-through operation will not be adversely affected by the installation process.
In August, Chick-fil-A will start its own delivery service using its own staff with a fleet of small white cars emblazoned with the Chick-fil-A logos. Crisler noted that the company learned a lot about delivery during the pandemic, and many customers stated that they wished their orders could be delivered by Chick-fil-A employees. Those wishes will soon come true.
Crisler said he is most excited about the opportunity to apply for a Chick-fil-A food truck that will be self-contained. Having the chance to travel to local sporting events, festivals, other towns and perhaps even Ft. Rucker with a full-service vehicle in which food can be prepared and served is an opportunity and a challenge that he feel they are ready to undertake. Chick-fil-A will be accepting applications for the trucks in October, and Crisler said that Alabama will receive five.
When asked if curbside service would resume, Crisler said he was not sure and that it is something else that he and his team leaders will have to evaluate as the restaurant resumes indoor dining. He also said that if all goes well, Camp Winshape will resume next year.
Crisler said he is passionate about building relationships with his employees and mentioned the handbook that Chick-fil-A uses in training team leaders, “The Servant Leadership Roadmap.” He added that it has been his guide in all of the years he has worked for Chick-fil-A, and he credits its lessons for helping him build those relationships and help his team leaders grow and learn how to help others.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at Po Folks restaurant. A buffet lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker.