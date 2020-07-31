Big projects ahead for Elba Water

The Elba Water and Electric board has had a busy two months with two new projects being discussed at both the June 23 and July 27 meetings.
A resolution was passed by a majority vote in the June meeting that authorizes and provides the issuance, sale and delivery of an interest-bearing temporary water revenue anticipation bond.
A motion was made with City Attorney Bart Boothe’s guidance that assurance is being provided to Southern Tractor Company and Blake Streetman that if the Certificate of Concurrence from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is transferrable at this time, the Water and Electric Board will proceed with the transfer of the property to Southern Tractor Company.
The transfer is contingent on construction starting within 36 months of the transfer. The board granted Chairman Tim Johnson the authority to execute the deed. That motion passed unanimously.
Later in the meeting, Johnson recommended that the board revert back to its normal utility bill collection policy and remove the COVID-19 policy starting with the bills that were due on July 1. A motion was made to suspend the COVID policy and return to normal collections, and the motion was approved.
The June monthly bills totaling $244,281 were approved, as were the revenue and financial statements.
During the July meeting Monday night, the minutes from the previous month were approved. The board approved a motion to pay the bills totaling $269,696.18, and they also reviewed the revenue and financial statements.
On the water department side, newly-appointed supervisor Jeremy Heath reported nine repaired leaks and 15 reconnects. He also said a tree that had grown into a water meter forced the meter to be moved to a different location close by. He said 500 meters have been marked in preparation for the ongoing water main replacement project and three waste water pumps were replaced.
The biggest topic of discussion continued from the work session on July 20 regarding a request from Coffee County on behalf of the Ben E. Keith project searching for a commitment to be the primary water supplier for the distribution center.
Johnson provided a breakdown of money already invested, potential grant funds and additional costs. He said with all funding considered, it could be a $1.8 million project. Factoring in $60,000 already invested by the county, potentially $800,000 in grants and $300,000 from the Elba Industrial Development Board, $350,000 to $360,000 would still need to be invested by the Elba Water and Electric.
This project would allow the water and electric system to extend down Highway 84 to the Ben E. Keith site near New Brockton, giving Elba the option to become the water supplier for future constructs in the vicinity, including, Johnson said, a 20-home subdivision that already has plans in motion.
After a long discussion where all viewpoints were addressed, Johnson ultimately asked the board members what they wanted to do — be the primary supplier, a redundant supplier or have no involvement.
Barry Giles said it was all or nothing as far as he was concerned, and the other members agreed. A motion was passed for the Elba Water and Electric Board “to be the primary water provider for the Ben E. Keith distribution center contingent upon the Elba Water System not obligating itself to debt services and operational expenses with a 20- to 30-year loan note above revenues realized.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!