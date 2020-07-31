Big projects ahead for Elba Water

The Elba Water and Electric board has had a busy two months with two new projects being discussed at both the June 23 and July 27 meetings.

A resolution was passed by a majority vote in the June meeting that authorizes and provides the issuance, sale and delivery of an interest-bearing temporary water revenue anticipation bond.

A motion was made with City Attorney Bart Boothe’s guidance that assurance is being provided to Southern Tractor Company and Blake Streetman that if the Certificate of Concurrence from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is transferrable at this time, the Water and Electric Board will proceed with the transfer of the property to Southern Tractor Company.

The transfer is contingent on construction starting within 36 months of the transfer. The board granted Chairman Tim Johnson the authority to execute the deed. That motion passed unanimously.

Later in the meeting, Johnson recommended that the board revert back to its normal utility bill collection policy and remove the COVID-19 policy starting with the bills that were due on July 1. A motion was made to suspend the COVID policy and return to normal collections, and the motion was approved.

The June monthly bills totaling $244,281 were approved, as were the revenue and financial statements.

During the July meeting Monday night, the minutes from the previous month were approved. The board approved a motion to pay the bills totaling $269,696.18, and they also reviewed the revenue and financial statements.