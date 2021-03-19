Blair, Eddins named as branch managers at TB&T

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Melonee Blair and Anita Eddins have been named as branch managers for our Elba and New Brockton and Enterprise Branches, respectively.

A native of Coffee County, Blair graduated from Elba High School and attended Enterprise State Community College. She has over 20 years of banking experience with the People’s Bank of Coffee County and Troy Bank & Trust. Blair will continue to serve as a vice president, loan officer and security officer for the bank.

Blair serves on the Coffee County Baptist Association WMU Committee. A member of Ino Baptist Church, she is married to Dean Blair and they have one son, a daughter in law and two grandchildren.

Originally from Enterprise, Eddins is being promoted from a universal banker to branch manager. She attended Kellogg Community College, Mid-Michigan Community College and graduated from Central Michigan University School of Banking. She also has over 40 years of experience in banking.

Eddins is a member of Jack Assembly of God Church and is married to Larry Eddins. They have six children, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.