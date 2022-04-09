Blues artist shares story, advice

Shaun Murphy, blues and R&B singer-songwriter, recently visited Enterprise State Community College to share her experience of working in the music business for over five decades.

Throughout her prolific career, Murphy has become known as an icon in the blues genre. She performed at the first Ann Arbor Blues Fest in 1969 and was one of the first white women to be signed to Motown Records.

During the event, co-sponsored by ESCC’S Diversity Awareness Committee and the Wiregrass Blues Society, Murphy also spoke of her work with several other prominent artists and bands, such as Bob Seger and Phil Collins. She had the opportunity to work with Eric Clapton on his album “Behind the Sun” and performed with him at his 1985 Live Aid performance in Philadelphia.

Murphy spoke fondly of Meat Loaf, who she recorded the album “Stoney and Meatloaf” with in 1971.

“When I ended up getting divorced, he let me stay at his house for a while with his girlfriend and we got to be even closer,” Murphy said.

Growing up, Murphy said she was often in plays and musicals. When asked if she ever considered going back to theatre, Murphy said she instead chooses to channel that passion into her music.

“Each song that I do, I want to make it like a mini play and put as much emotion and draw in everything I can about the lyrics and do it that way instead of just doing plays,” Murphy said.

To the several music students in the audience, Murphy advised that in the music business, it’s always important to be prepared and proactive.

“Anybody that’s going to go on tour with anybody, you want to go into that first rehearsal with everything you have,” Murphy said. “That’s going to mean so much to whoever you’re dealing with.”

Murphy said the best advice she ever received was from Richie Hayward, drummer for Little Feat, who advised her to learn how to “get small” when collaborating with others.

“That doesn’t mean to be this cowering person,” she said. “But to recognize that you’re with all these individuals and everyone has an opinion. You can’t just run over everybody, because no one’s going to like you after that. You have to get along to get along.”

As for the future of blues music, Murphy said she has hope for the genre in the young people who keep the blues and its history alive.

“Bring the originality of where it came from to the front,” she said. “You can’t just lay it out there and not recognize and not acknowledge what’s come in the past. To me, the blues is more of a feeling of music. If you’re not giving 100 percent in each song, then you’re not doing it right… I think of a lot of young people are holding true to the elements of where it came from.”

Murphy will be the headliner of the 9th Annual Wiregrass Blues Fest April 30 in Ozark, which will also feature several other acts, including Rodney Justo and Johnny Rawls. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at www.wiregrassbluessociety.org.

