Bob is SOS Pet of the Week

Bob is the SOS Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week.

He came to the shelter at 6 weeks of age, and though he was small, Bob was mighty. This kitten had places to go, things to see, and nothing was going to hold him back.

Bob went into foster care because he was so tiny. Kittens normally love to cuddle, but not Bob. He was a fiery little fellow, and he was ready to explore.

Bob is now back at the SOS Animal Shelter and, though he is bigger, he still has the same thought process—he runs on nothing but curiosity.

Bob is one of the cats most adored by the staff at SOS because even though he is so tiny, he explodes with personality. If you are looking for a kitten that loves to snuggle, Bob is not the kitten for you, but not to worry as we have a ton of others to choose from who love cuddling.

If you are looking for a sweet, independent cat that everyone in your house will love, then stop in to SOS Animal Shelter in Highway 134 in Enterprise to meet Bob.