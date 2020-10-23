Boll Weevil Fall Festival is Saturday

After six weeks of preparing for an event that typically takes month’s to plan, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival begins Saturday at 11 a.m.
Festival goers will have the opportunity to grab lunch from food trucks, peruse the items from arts and crafts vendors, have a drink from the adults-only beer and wine stand and shop with Downtown’s businesses.
Multiple local musicians are scheduled to perform throughout the day as well: Station 1 artists are Otha & Kristi from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Cameron Weiler from 1:30 p.m. to 4 pm.; Station 2 artists are Ty Kennedy from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Courtney Hope from 1:30 p.m. to 4 pm.; and Station 3 artists are David Martin 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Hannah Demello from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Special events will include a car show featuring the Weevil City Cruisers on North Main Street, a Scarecrow Village decorated by local businesses and organizations, a free-to-play pumpkin toss and a hay bale flipping contest all located at Sessions Field.
Erin Grantham, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, said it was important for the Chamber to continue to support Enterprise’s small businesses any way it can.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic with the shutdown limitations and restrictions, our local businesses, especially our smaller ones, have suffered a tremendous revenue loss. Downtown has lost a lot of foot traffic, so with our job being to promote those businesses and help to do whatever we can to increase their revenue stream, we decided to go forward with the Boll Weevil Fall Festival,” she said.
“It’s an outdoor festival so everyone can socially distance, but those vendors and merchants still need visibility. We want to lift the community’s spirits and we want to lift up our small businesses, too.”
For those planning to attend, be aware of the following safety guidelines:
- Attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering when in groups of people from different households.
- Cashless transactions are encouraged when possible.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in several locations throughout the festival grounds for public use.
- Marketplace vendors will be socially distanced in a single file line down North and South Main Street.
- All vendors are required to have hand sanitizer available at their booths to and sanitize as often as possible between customers.
- Food vendors will be spread on East and West College Street to help with social distancing as well as abiding by many Health Department required precautions.
- Music will be provided by local talent in three separate locations throughout the festival grounds rather than one central stage.
- Downtown Merchants are taking many steps to provide a safe experience while visiting their stores.
- If you are sick, have a fever, symptoms of COVID or any other transmittable illness, or have knowingly been in contact with someone who's been sick, please do not attend. Photos will be posted as well as multiple opportunities to watch a Facebook Live from the city’s organizations.
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival is sponsored by Bondy’s Toyota, Eagle’s Wings Technology, Wayne Farms, Shopaholic, Troy Bank and Trust, Hancock Accounting, River Bank and Trust and Watson Glass.
The scarecrow contest is sponsored by Goolsby Plumbing and Electric, Sessions Peanuts and Visit Enterprise, and the hay bale flipping contest is sponsored by Crossfit FXT.
The Chamber extends a special “thank you” to the City of Enterprise, to Crossfit FXT and Enterprise Paint and Industrial for donating prizes for the hay bale flipping contest, to Navigator International for the vendor VIP area and to H&R Block for hosting the VIP area.
