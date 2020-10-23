Boll Weevil Fall Festival is Saturday

After six weeks of preparing for an event that typically takes month’s to plan, the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival begins Saturday at 11 a.m.

Festival goers will have the opportunity to grab lunch from food trucks, peruse the items from arts and crafts vendors, have a drink from the adults-only beer and wine stand and shop with Downtown’s businesses.

Multiple local musicians are scheduled to perform throughout the day as well: Station 1 artists are Otha & Kristi from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Cameron Weiler from 1:30 p.m. to 4 pm.; Station 2 artists are Ty Kennedy from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and Courtney Hope from 1:30 p.m. to 4 pm.; and Station 3 artists are David Martin 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Hannah Demello from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Special events will include a car show featuring the Weevil City Cruisers on North Main Street, a Scarecrow Village decorated by local businesses and organizations, a free-to-play pumpkin toss and a hay bale flipping contest all located at Sessions Field.

Erin Grantham, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, said it was important for the Chamber to continue to support Enterprise’s small businesses any way it can.