Boll Weevil Fall Festival rescheduled for Saturday

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the 2020 Boll Weevil Fall Festival for Saturday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Enterprise.
This outdoor open-air event is free to attend, family-friendly and open to the public!
Surrounding the city’s beloved Boll Weevil Monument, attendees will experience Southern hospitality, sidewalk sales and discounts at many of our local Main Street merchants and restaurants and discover handcrafted gifts and décor, local artists, festival food entertainment and activities.
There will be live music from local musicians Courtney Hope, Ty Kennedy and Hannah DeMello; a car show display from the Weevil City Cruisers; contests facilitated by CrossFit FXT and more!
“The weather posed a safety issue a few weeks ago so we had to shut the event down. Fortunately, we had a rain date in place and we can move forward with having the festival on November 7," Executive Director Erin Grantham said. "Public safety is always a top priority! We are in close contact with Coffee County Emergency Management this week, and as of right now the weather conditions look favorable.”
The Chamber agreed to cautiously proceed with this year’s event in an effort to continue its mission to promote the growth of business and industry.
“Our local businesses have taken a tremendous hit due to the ongoing pandemic, many of which have expressed the continued loss of revenue due to a lack of foot traffic. The decision to proceed was not taken lightly, and we felt that our community needs this event for both an economic boost as well as a morale boost,” Grantham said.
Extra precautions will be in place due to the ongoing pandemic. All attendees are asked to comply with current State Health Orders to include wearing a face covering when in groups of people from different households. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in several locations throughout the festival grounds for public use, and marketplace vendors will be socially distanced in a single file line down North and South Main Street.
All Vendors are required to have hand sanitizer available at their booths and to sanitize their space as often as possible. The Downtown Merchants are taking many steps to provide a safe experience while visiting their stores as well.
Details about this event and other Enterprise Chamber of Commerce events can be found on Facebook and their website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, please contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!