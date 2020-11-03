Boll Weevil Fall Festival rescheduled for Saturday

“Our local businesses have taken a tremendous hit due to the ongoing pandemic, many of which have expressed the continued loss of revenue due to a lack of foot traffic. The decision to proceed was not taken lightly, and we felt that our community needs this event for both an economic boost as well as a morale boost,” Grantham said.

Extra precautions will be in place due to the ongoing pandemic. All attendees are asked to comply with current State Health Orders to include wearing a face covering when in groups of people from different households. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in several locations throughout the festival grounds for public use, and marketplace vendors will be socially distanced in a single file line down North and South Main Street.

All Vendors are required to have hand sanitizer available at their booths and to sanitize their space as often as possible. The Downtown Merchants are taking many steps to provide a safe experience while visiting their stores as well.

Details about this event and other Enterprise Chamber of Commerce events can be found on Facebook and their website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com. For additional questions, please contact the Chamber at (334) 347-0581.