Boll Weevil Fall Festival returns Saturday

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Boll Weevil Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., in beautiful Downtown Enterprise. This outdoor open-air event is free to attend, family-friendly and open to the public!

Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, says, “We are so excited for the opportunity to provide this event to our community once again! This year’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival has something for everyone and is sure to be our biggest yet.” Grantham continued, “In addition to all of our amazing Downtown restaurant and retail merchants, we have over 150 vendor spaces lining the festival grounds! This year’s event will include many artists and craft vendors, commercial vendors with job opportunities, a Cornhole Tournament, and lots of activities for the kids – to include train rides, inflatables and rock climbing wall, a gaming truck, a mobile escape room and the Zoo Crew Bus!”

The recently adopted Food Truck Ordinance has inspired a wave of food truck operators to participate as well. This year’s event will have over 12 different food trucks with a diverse palate of flavors – from taco trucks, to snocones, roasted ears of corn, BBQ, hotdogs, sandwiches and of course boiled peanuts.