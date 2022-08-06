Boll Weevil Soap Company announces its 25th anniversary

Boll Weevil Soap Company would like to announce the celebration of 25 years of service on Wednesday Aug. 10 at its location at 109 North Main Street in Enterprise. The event will be kicked off with a presentation from the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and will be followed with refreshments and live music.

Boll Weevil Soap Company has been handmaking goat milk soap, body products and candles in the city of Enterprise for 25 years. The soap company began on Shell Field Road 25 years ago and is now located in beautiful downtown Enterprise. The company still handmakes all it’s soap, candles and and body products just like it did 15 years ago. “Its an artisan task,” said Co-owner Kendra Wester, “We still make soap the old fashioned way, with a bucket and a paddle.”

Boll Weevil Soap Company serves it’s customers through its store in downtown Enterprise, numerous wholesale locations, large craft fairs around the south, and through it’s website; www.bwsoap.com. “We work hard to not be the biggest soap company, but the best soap company, with the best, highest quality products with an unmatched level of customer service” Said Chad Wester (Co-Owner.)

Boll Weevil Soap Company is also proud to be represented as a nominee in the Alabama Retail Associations Alabama Retailer of the Year award for 2022.

Owner’s Chad and Kendra Wester would like to invite former employees, staff, customers, and friends of Boll Weevil Soap to come visit us at the August 10th celebration or anytime as we celebrate all month long in store and online.