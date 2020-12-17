Bond hearing scheduled for former EPD officer

Because of its relationship with the suspect, EPD requested that ASBI conduct the investigation.

“I immediately requested the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation of these allegations. At the end of the same day, the SBI served a search warrant at the house of the officer and conducted interviews with this officer,” Moore said during the press conference. “The city of Enterprise and the Enterprise Police Department have and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure that justice is done.

“We as police officers have sworn to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and children are the most vulnerable of these. The anger and disappointment towards the unbecoming actions of one officer are echoed throughout the Enterprise Police Department as well as the law enforcement community.

“We are the keepers of the peace, defenders of the innocent, protectors of the weak and will continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Those that cannot and are not willing to hold themselves to this higher standard of public service do not deserve and will not have the honor of serving the city of Enterprise.”