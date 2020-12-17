Bond hearing scheduled for former EPD officer

A bond hearing for a former Enterprise Police officer charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, according to court documents.
A preliminary and bond hearing for Tomas Arias was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 and was continued after Arias’ defense attorney, Raynor W. Clifton, was slated to try a case in Houston County on the same day. The rescheduled hearing took place on Dec. 14 where Clifton chose to waive the preliminary hearing and proceed with the bond hearing.
The goal of a preliminary hearing is to screen cases. Waiving the preliminary hearing does not mean the defendant agrees with the charges or that the defendant is guilty, and it cannot be used against the defendant at trial.
Arias was arrested by Alabama State Bureau of Investigation agents on Oct. 16 and charged with 14 felony child sexual abuse and child pornography charges, including five counts of producing pornography with minors, six counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, two counts of parent permitting production of pornography with minors, and one count of first degree sodomy.
At an Oct. 16 press conference, interim Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore announced that Arias, a field training officer who has served with the EPD since 2007, had been placed on administrative leave since Oct. 5 when the initial allegations arose. He was terminated on Oct. 8 at the completion of the police internal investigation.
Because of its relationship with the suspect, EPD requested that ASBI conduct the investigation.
“I immediately requested the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation of these allegations. At the end of the same day, the SBI served a search warrant at the house of the officer and conducted interviews with this officer,” Moore said during the press conference. “The city of Enterprise and the Enterprise Police Department have and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure that justice is done.
“We as police officers have sworn to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and children are the most vulnerable of these. The anger and disappointment towards the unbecoming actions of one officer are echoed throughout the Enterprise Police Department as well as the law enforcement community.
“We are the keepers of the peace, defenders of the innocent, protectors of the weak and will continue to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Those that cannot and are not willing to hold themselves to this higher standard of public service do not deserve and will not have the honor of serving the city of Enterprise.”
He also praised the victims for their “bravery and intestinal fortitude to recognize something that was not right and to contact a responsible adult to voice their fears.”
“They have been exceptional witnesses throughout the process, and we in law enforcement are proud of how well they have done as life warriors and survivors,” Moore said.
In an interview with WTVY News on Oct. 16, Moore said that it was unclear how long Arias had allegedly been abusing the victims, but that it had been going on for a long time. He also said he did not want to release more information about the relationship between Arias and the victims to keep from disclosing their identity.
Arias, 35, of Enterprise, spent several hours in the Coffee County Jail before being transferred to the Houston County Jail where he currently remains on a $660,000 bond.
Judge Josh Wilson will hold the bond hearing via zoom at 10 a.m. from the courthouse in Elba.
