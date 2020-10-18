Boyd raises Grand Champion Heifer

Because Bo showed steer when he was Dow’s age, the after-show process was different to say the least — the cows most often didn’t come home. Dow said it was important to his dad that he have the opportunity to look back on his accomplishments and also see his cows having a good life.

“He wanted me to show something that I could show and still bring them back to the house and be able to produce show calves,” he said. "He really wanted me to have something that I could look back on and be able to say I raised calves that were able to win in the show room and be able to be a momma cow when they go out and can be in the pasture.”

This win in particular was special, Dow said, because it really showed off the heifer’s progress and his hard work.

“It felt really good seeing my hard work pay off and being able to win with one of my favorite heifers I’ve ever had. It was a great feeling just to see how she’s turned out,” he said. “I’ve had her since March when she was 5 months old, and now she’s a year old this month so seeing that progress was a really great feeling.”

Dow lives with his three younger siblings and his parents in Dothan, but he goes to school in Enterprise. Bo said his son approached him and his wife, Hope, earlier this year with his desire to transfer to Enterprise.