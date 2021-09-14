Brithany Dookie makes history as Enterprise’s first female firefighter

Dookie earned her certification at the Alabama Fire Training Center and was first hired by the Ozark Fire Department before interviewing with the Enterprise squad and Fire Chief Chris Davis, who said he knew within the first few minutes of the interview that he wanted to hire her.

“This is a first and I know that it is important, but I think the most important thing about Brithany isn’t that she’s the first female firefighter in Enterprise, it’s the fact that she has such a servant’s heart and is genuinely a good person,” Davis said. “It did not take long into the interview to realize that she probably used the word service 20 times, and I was sold. I continued the interview, but she was hired at that point.”

Dookie said her personal philosophy about service is, “If you’re not living a life of service, you need to reevaluate.”

“People think it’s corny, but it’s something I always think about,” she said. “I know if I can help people, I can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Although she’s now a citizen of the United States of America, her island continues to hold a special place in her heart, and she wants to serve as an example of what can be accomplished.