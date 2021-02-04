Broadband, innovation highlight Alabama’s 2021 legislative priorities

“Alabama is well-poised in being able to grow entrepreneurial opportunities and high-tech opportunities as a result of things going on in Alabama,” Reed said. “There’s a lot of opportunity and Alabama needs to seize it.”

Tuesday’s legislative session marked a change in Senate leadership. The upper chamber unanimously elected Reed to replace state Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston as Senate president pro tem, a position Marsh resigned from Tuesday after serving 10 years in the role. Marsh said he resigned because he plans to leave the Senate when his term expires in two years.

“I was ready,” Marsh said. “I told my colleagues I want to work on specific legislation my last two years and to do that, you really have to be able to focus on it.”

Reed, whose father is an Alabama Power retiree, said he is honored to serve.

“It is a distinct privilege to serve in this role,” Reed said. “It comes with a lot of responsibility and I’m up to it and eager for it and will ask for the prayers and support of all of my colleagues in being able to serve together.”

Reed had previously served as Senate majority leader, a position senators on Tuesday selected Scofield to fill.