'Brother Sonny' named to commission seat

Retired Army Col. Pastor Sonny Moore was sworn into office as the new Coffee County District 3 Commissioner by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson Monday.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Moore to the seat vacated upon election of former Commissioner Josh Carnley to the state Senate after the retirement of longtime state Sen. Jimmy Holley.

Known widely as “Brother Sonny,” Moore is a retired Army colonel and chaplain who served as civilian pastor for 16 years before coming on active duty in 1982. He also served in the Mississippi National guard and Army Reserve for eight years.

Moore retired in 2008 after having served 34 years in the military, including a tour at Fort Rucker. Other military assignments include Command Chaplain at the U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort McPherson, Ga.; Protestant Chaplain at the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.; Cadet Chaplain, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; Division Chaplain, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Brag, N.C.; Brigade Chaplain, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky.; Battalion Chaplain, 9th Engineer Battalion, Aschaffenburg, Germany and Battalion Chaplain, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kan.

After his “fourth grade sweetheart” and wife of nearly 40 years, Martha, passed away July 4, 2005 Moore had a memorial garden built on Fort Rucker and dedicated in her honor.

Moore served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Enterprise for 5 1/2 years until retiring from the pastorate in 2015. He now serves as director of community relations for M1 Support Service and its 2,500 member aircraft maintenance work force.

Presiding at his first commission meeting Monday after being sworn in, Moore thanked Ivey “and the good Lord” for the appointment. “Coffee County is my home,” he said. “I came here for one reason and that is to serve.”

After the meeting, Moore said he still lives by the creed he wrote while attending New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in the 1960s. “The creed of my life is what I believe in, what I live on and what I stand by,” he said. “I believe in four things, in the four Bs.”

“The first B is to be you. Every one of us is special,” he said. “I believe you are unique and you are special. God doesn’t make any carbon copies.

“The second B is to be positive. Life is 98 percent attitude and 2 percent ability,” Moore said. “A positive attitude goes a long way. You can do anything with a positive attitude. The people you want on your team are positive people.

“The third B is to be mindful of others. Effective leaders think about other people, consider the feelings and thoughts of others and are encouragers,” Moore said.

“The fourth B is to always be going somewhere. In life, you’ve got to keep your balance,” Moore said. “You’ve got to keep moving.”

Moore serves on the board of trustees for the Wiregrass United Way and the Dale County United Way Board. He is also a member of the Wiregrass Forum Organization and is a member of the Military Officers Association of America and the Army Aviation Association of America.

Moore and his wife, Dr. Celia Stump, who has practiced dentistry in Dothan for the past 30 years, live in Enterprise.