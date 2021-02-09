Bullinger returns to Ecuador on a quest to touch the sun

James Bullinger, former Level Plains councilmember, returns to Ecuador this week for his third attempt to conquer the highest mountain in the country’s “Avenue of the Volcanoes.”
Bullinger, a member of the Fixed Wing Technical Publications team at Navigator Development Group, Inc. headquarters in Enterprise, began training after the Labor Day weekend five months ago to get ready.
“Due to the Covid-19 situation and working from home during the spring and summer, I put on a bit of weight,” Bullinger said. “I needed to find another challenge to motivate me to lose the weight and get back in shape. I thought a return to Ecuador to attempt Chimborazo would be just what the doctor ordered.”
A year ago this month, Bullinger accomplished a charity climb for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation, raising $10,320 for the restoration of a 1956 Cessna built YH-41A Seneca helicopter. Bullinger reached the 19,347-foot summit of the Cotopaxi volcano, a personal best high altitude. A five-part video series of this adventure is on Bullinger’s YouTube channel, “Bama Hiker,” on the Climb for the Museum playlist.
Chimborazo is a 20,549-foot-high stratovolcano, sometimes referred to as “the poor man’s Everest.” The volcano is near the Equator and the equatorial bulge makes the summit the closet point on the Earth to the Sun as the planet rotates. It is also the second fastest point on the Earth rotating in space. Bullinger has attempted to climb it twice before without success.
“My first time was in 2017 and a case of food poisoning from either bad meat or cheese at our high camp stopped me,” he said. “My second attempt was in 2018 while climbing with my dentist, Dr. Art Missirlian. We both hit ‘the wall’ — running out of energy. Art turned first and then I turned just above 19,000 feet. It was disappointing.”
Bullinger will team up again with his friend and internationally certified mountain guide Estalin Suarez with Andengipfel Reisen, a tour company specializing in climbing adventures in the Andes.
“Estalin is one of the best guides I have climbed with and I trust him completely,” Bullinger said, “It will be good to see him again and get in some great climbing.”
Recently, WDHN-TV reporter Mike Gurspan featured Bullinger in a news story that aired on Dec. 17. Gurspan interviewed Bullinger, 63, during one of his many stair climbing workouts at the Enterprise Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel.
“I was blown away by the great job Mike Gurspan did on the story,” Bullinger said, “I was happy they used the photo of my guide Estalin and I displaying the Navigator banner on Cotopaxi.”
Bullinger will make three pre-acclimation climbs on Rucu Pichincha (15,419 ft.), Guagua Pichincha (15,696 ft.) and a third volcano before heading to Chimborazo. He will climb to a high camp at 17,300 feet to rest briefly before making an Alpine style late-night start for the Whymper summit.