Bullinger returns to Ecuador on a quest to touch the sun

“My first time was in 2017 and a case of food poisoning from either bad meat or cheese at our high camp stopped me,” he said. “My second attempt was in 2018 while climbing with my dentist, Dr. Art Missirlian. We both hit ‘the wall’ — running out of energy. Art turned first and then I turned just above 19,000 feet. It was disappointing.”

Bullinger will team up again with his friend and internationally certified mountain guide Estalin Suarez with Andengipfel Reisen, a tour company specializing in climbing adventures in the Andes.

“Estalin is one of the best guides I have climbed with and I trust him completely,” Bullinger said, “It will be good to see him again and get in some great climbing.”

Recently, WDHN-TV reporter Mike Gurspan featured Bullinger in a news story that aired on Dec. 17. Gurspan interviewed Bullinger, 63, during one of his many stair climbing workouts at the Enterprise Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel.

“I was blown away by the great job Mike Gurspan did on the story,” Bullinger said, “I was happy they used the photo of my guide Estalin and I displaying the Navigator banner on Cotopaxi.”