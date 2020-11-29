Bunting to head Southeast Health Foundation

DOTHAN, Ala - Southeast Health is pleased to announce Amy Bunting has been named director of its Foundation.

The Southeast Health Foundation is a 501 (c)(3), not-for-profit public charity governed by a volunteer board. Its purpose is to engage partners in healthcare philanthropy, leverage resources and relationships and support programs and services.

Amy joined the Southeast Health Foundation in November 2017 as annual gifts officer. Since then, she has continued to grow professionally within the Foundation. Most recently, she held the position of special events coordinator.

Under her direction, the Foundation’s signature event, The Gala, has continued to flourish and funds raised have helped support strategic patient care projects such as the Neonatal Intensive Care, the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program, the chapel and the HeartSafe program. She was also responsible for management and coordination of Champions of Hope and the annual golf tournament.