Burrow among Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy students honored

BIRMINGHAM - Anna Burrow of Enterprise was honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 7.

The ceremony was held for the school's first-year Doctor of Pharmacy cohort, comprised of 92 students. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.

Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools.

Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

Samford enrolls 5,758 students from 48 states and 22 countries in its 10 academic schools.

Samford fields 17 athletic teams that compete in the tradition-rich Southern Conference, and ranks third nationally for its graduation success rate among all NCAA Division I schools.

