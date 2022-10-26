Burrow among Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy students honored

BIRMINGHAM - Anna Burrow of Enterprise was honored during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 7.

The ceremony was held for the school's first-year Doctor of Pharmacy cohort, comprised of 92 students. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.

