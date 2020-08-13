Business owners warned of SBA scam

The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency is advising small business owners to beware.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is currently tracking an unknown malicious cyber actor who is spoofing the Small Business Administration (SBA) COVID-19 relief webpage via phishing emails.
These emails include a malicious link to a fake page used for malicious re-directs and credential stealing.
Small business owners and organizations at all levels should review the alert and apply the recommended mitigations to strengthen the security posture of their systems.
