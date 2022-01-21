Byrd announces campaign for Coffee County Sheriff

On January 4, 2022, Scott Byrd filed nomination papers to officially announce his candidacy for Sheriff of Coffee County, Alabama.

As an APOST Certified Officer, Mr. Byrd has served in law enforcement for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office since 1999 and as Captain of the Reserves since 2010. A veteran, he served in the United States Coast Guard and the Alabama National Guard. In addition to his 23-year sheriff’s office tenure in Coffee County, Mr. Byrd is also a local business owner since 1992, owning Southern Electrical as a Certified Alabama Electrician.

“After serving the Coffee County residents for the past 23 years as a Reserve Deputy and Captain, the time has come for me to step forward to serve as sheriff,” Byrd said. “This ever-changing world needs a solid leader to guide, protect, assist, and serve Coffee County residents. My goal is to be a community sheriff, one that not only works just for the deputies but also for every one of the citizens of Coffee County. You’ll find in the coming months that my commitment to protecting the members of this wonderful community is unwavering and my word is my bond.”