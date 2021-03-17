CACC softball downs Weevils

The Coastal Alabama Community College Lady Sun Chiefs got up early Saturday morning in Bay Minette, hopped into their team bus and headed to the Wallace Drive home of Enterprise State Community College’s softball team intending to add to ESCC’s misery this season.

Coastal (11-14, 4-0) had drubbed the Weevil Women (5-15, 0-8) Thursday on its home field, 11-2, 12-1, and looked to gain ground on Wallace-Dothan’s South Division lead Saturday; the Govs lead the division at 19-5 overall, 4-0 in the division.

Something went wrong before the second-ranked Chiefs arrived at ESCC; somehow, they managed to arrive at Wallace-Dothan ready for action.

Eventually, CACC’s 30 or so players arrived in Enterprise and did what they came for as the Chiefs downed Enterprise 8-0 and 6-3.

Those outcomes increased ESCC’s losing streak to 10 straight.

Normally its strong suit, hitting was a problem for Enterprise Saturday as the Weevils got only two hits in the first game; singles by Lillian Reynolds and Bianca Potts were all she wrote for ESCC in the shutout loss.

Enterprise’s bats came somewhat alive in the nightcap as six players combined for eight hits, seven were singles.