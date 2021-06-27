Camp Weevil returns at ESCC

Camp Weevil, a long standing kids’ camp held for more than 30 years right here at Enterprise State Community College, returned with a bang this year to make up for lost time.
Around 90 kids flooded ESCC’s campus every afternoon from Monday to Thursday last week, and Instructional Resources and Community Education Director Ann Kelley-Spence said it was a welcome sight, especially compared to how empty the campus was this time last year.
“Because we weren’t able to host it last year, we were so excited to come together as a college to provide this camp for our community and offer fun after a year of not-so-great times,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity for the community to get our kids here and also get them familiar with the campus.
“Being a community college, that’s what we’re about—the community. I can’t express enough how much we appreciate the community bringing their children to us and how much we love having this every summer.”
Already an integral part of ESCC’s community education and interest program, Spence said she’s hoping the educational aspect will also help address learning gaps caused by COVID as the kids head into the fall semester.
“They get to come be a part of the camp without taking the tests, so they get the fun part of learning,” she joked. “Getting them back together with other kids and also getting that educational experience, it’s almost the best of elementary school and college.”
Camp Weevil is designed for incoming second through seventh graders and features nine different classes: All-Star Sports, Crazy Chemistry, Cyber Smarty, Mini Masterpieces, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Color My World, Cookie Craze, Hey, I blew up the Science Lab and Rocket Science. Spence, who has been at the college for 18 Camp Weevils, said her favorite classes are Harry Potter and chemistry.
“I love the experiments, and I just love getting to see the kids’ faces while they do them,” she said. “They think it’s magic to see all the things that they can do.”
Spence added that Camp Weevil has become a family affair over the years with many campers returning to volunteer.
“We have some that are finishing up now and they’re already asking if they can come and volunteer next year, so they just keep coming back,” she said.
Beth Cutts, 28, attended Camp Weevil as a child and enrolled two of her daughters, Lila, 7, and Maddy, 10, this summer. She said it was a surreal feeling for her kids to be able to attend the same camp she did at their ages.
“It was such a good memory for me, so I was so excited for them to be able to experience this,” she said. “I kept telling them I did this as a kid in these same buildings, and it’s just so cool for me for them to be doing this same thing that I did.”
Cutts said her younger daughter’s favorite class was cookie decorating while her oldest enjoyed getting immersed in the world of Harry Potter. Even though it’s been more than 15 years since she walked the grounds of ESCC as a camper, she recalled how much she enjoyed the photography class.
“We got to learn about dark rooms and film exposure, and I don’t know where I would have gotten that experience otherwise,” she said.
Tyler Simmons, a chemistry instructor at ESCC whose 11-year-old son attended camp, said Camp Weevil demonstrates how ESCC really is the community’s college.
“It’s been a great week, and my son has had a blast,” he said. “President (Matt) Rodgers talks all the time about it being a community’s college, and I think this is the perfect example of that.”
Being a chemistry instructor, Simmons said if they can foster an interest in the sciences early, it can pay off big time later down the road for many kids.
“I think it’s huge. I wasn’t able to participate this year, but my office is just down the hall from the labs and I could walk by and get a sneak and peek and hear the oohs and ahhs and see their faces,” he said. “Anything we can do to increase their interest and get them excited about sciences pays dividends later.”
Camper Autumn Newell, 12, an upcoming seventh grader, signed up for Rocket Science, Hey, I blew up the Science Lab and Mini Masterpieces and said her favorite classes were art and science lab.
“I really like space and science a lot, and I’m going into art in seventh grade so I wanted to get a head start on that,” she said. “We got to blow up water in science, and we were able to do a lot of different art projects.”
11-year-old Jacob Stennis, an upcoming sixth grader, took Cyber Smarty, Crazy Chemistry and Mini Masterpieces and said his favorite part of the week was playing games in the computer lab.
“When I grow up I want to try to make videogames, and I also really like scientific stuff and things that were made back in the day,” he said. “But I also really like art and making stuff.”
Reagan Smalley, 12 years old and headed into the seventh grade this fall, said she chose All-Star Sports because of her involvement in volleyball and softball, Mini Masterpieces because she’ll also be taking art in the seventh grade and Cyber Smarty for the games. When asked what her favorite part of camp was, she said, “The snacks. Definitely the snacks.” Namely, Doritos.
Alex Gordan, 13, also an upcoming seventh grader, said he most enjoyed Rocket Science, but Mini Masterpieces also ranked high on his list of favorite moments.
“Rocket science was pretty fun because you get to build rockets, and Mini Masterpieces was great because I got to practice my art,” he said. He also enrolled in Crazy Chemistry.
Cassie Gibbs, recruiter and communication marketing specialist, said Camp Weevil is just one aspect of the many community education opportunities ESCC offers. To stay up-to-date on the latest events for both kids and adults, follow Enterprise State Community College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/EnterpriseState/.