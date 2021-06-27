Camp Weevil returns at ESCC

Camp Weevil is designed for incoming second through seventh graders and features nine different classes: All-Star Sports, Crazy Chemistry, Cyber Smarty, Mini Masterpieces, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Color My World, Cookie Craze, Hey, I blew up the Science Lab and Rocket Science. Spence, who has been at the college for 18 Camp Weevils, said her favorite classes are Harry Potter and chemistry.

“I love the experiments, and I just love getting to see the kids’ faces while they do them,” she said. “They think it’s magic to see all the things that they can do.”

Spence added that Camp Weevil has become a family affair over the years with many campers returning to volunteer.

“We have some that are finishing up now and they’re already asking if they can come and volunteer next year, so they just keep coming back,” she said.

Beth Cutts, 28, attended Camp Weevil as a child and enrolled two of her daughters, Lila, 7, and Maddy, 10, this summer. She said it was a surreal feeling for her kids to be able to attend the same camp she did at their ages.