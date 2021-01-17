Can today's stupid be tommorow's norm?

Can’t help wondering what George Bancroft would’ve made of 2020 and the early 2021?

Bancroft, the “Father of U.S. History,” who died on this date in 1891, certainly knew Benjamin Franklin was born Jan. 17, 1706, in Boston, but couldn’t have foreseen the U.S. in 2021 would lack statesmen like Franklin and other founding fathers.

Bancroft certainly couldn’t explain many modern Americans, i.e. Jerry Falwell Jr., Jerry Sandusky and Bill Cosby.

Rumor is those fine Hallmark Cards folks could soon launch a new series of greeting cards for foolhardy folks of all races, creeds, nationalities, sex (or not) who celebrate their freedoms recklessly communicating too much wickedness online, confusing fiction with reality, creating mayhem in the streets and more evilly, not masking in public/complying with government health/safety mandates.

When his only son was 12, Daddy explained, “Son, the average person walking down the street is a stupid %$# *& # *&^%$!”

That was in 1961; reckon what he’d say about Americans 60 years later?

Decades earlier, Will Rogers had noted, “When ignorance gets started, it knows no bounds.”