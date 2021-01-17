Can today's stupid be tommorow's norm?

Can’t help wondering what George Bancroft would’ve made of 2020 and the early 2021?
Bancroft, the “Father of U.S. History,” who died on this date in 1891, certainly knew Benjamin Franklin was born Jan. 17, 1706, in Boston, but couldn’t have foreseen the U.S. in 2021 would lack statesmen like Franklin and other founding fathers.
Bancroft certainly couldn’t explain many modern Americans, i.e. Jerry Falwell Jr., Jerry Sandusky and Bill Cosby.
Rumor is those fine Hallmark Cards folks could soon launch a new series of greeting cards for foolhardy folks of all races, creeds, nationalities, sex (or not) who celebrate their freedoms recklessly communicating too much wickedness online, confusing fiction with reality, creating mayhem in the streets and more evilly, not masking in public/complying with government health/safety mandates.
When his only son was 12, Daddy explained, “Son, the average person walking down the street is a stupid %$# *& # *&^%$!”
That was in 1961; reckon what he’d say about Americans 60 years later?
Decades earlier, Will Rogers had noted, “When ignorance gets started, it knows no bounds.”
Yep, we’re partially a mask-less society of fools/idiots/uncaring/party animals/knuckle-draggers from which cometh our politicians, the only career more scripted than professional wrestling, folks who believe the sun rises daily so they can tan themselves, despite warnings too much sun can cause cancer.
We also depend on America’s talent pool to support those who defend our shores, a situation leading to what Lewis Grizzard described sorta thusly, “We couldn’t whip Spain/Portugal in a fair fight.”
Our military ain’t the problem; unlike at-home Americans 75 years ago, we likely won’t sacrifice anything … longer than 30 minutes.[RA1]
And that’s partially responsible for the rapidly exploding rampage this COVID-19 (20/21?) is today.
Historically, first-hand conversations, books, school lectures and recorded videos are proof positive Americans from 1942-46 willingly did without sugar, meat, tires, new clothes, gasoline and other materials necessary for World War II efforts against Germany, Japan and smaller Axis powers.
They did so without complaining loud enough for anyone to hear.
Sacrifices?
Japanese Americans on the West Coast were forcibly moved inland to guarded camps during WWII.
Nationwide, women went to work in munitions factories and replaced able-bodied, draftable, working men elsewhere nationwide.
Towns/cities, including Enterprise, opened USO-like centers to entertain/honor servicemen/women.
Patriotism?
By the ton.
Loyalty?
Truckloads.
Some skeptics say the Holocaust in Europe didn’t happen; some say the U.S. wasn’t in harm’s way since all WWII fighting was on foreign soil, seas and skies.
A few years ago, a German U-Boat was found at the bottom of Detroit’s harbor.
That ain’t foreign, it’s northern.
Suggestion: While self-isolating, watch “Hunting Hitler” that began airing on the History Channel circa 2015, for some true REALITY programming.
Mind-boggling.
Until now, WWII was the deadliest foreign threat this country faced; 291,557 American military personnel died in combat during the tragedy that also claimed 113,842 more Americans from 1941-45.
That’s 405,399 dead Americans.
This COVID-19 killer, originating in China in December 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 4,000+ deaths per day recently, can be expected to have claimed at least 438,000 American lives by January’s end.
From 1861-65, Americans killed 655,000 Americans in our uncivilest war.