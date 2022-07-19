Cancer survivor hopes to inspire others

Have you ever thought about walking 60 miles over the course of three days, even if it’s for a good cause? Well, Jacki Pociecha has not only thought about it, but she has also done it every year for the last 16 years.

Jacki is a 25-year breast cancer survivor, and on the 10th anniversary of her bout with cancer, she decided to join the Susan G. Komen three-day walk for breast cancer. The walk participants hope to raise funds for breast cancer research and raise awareness of the disease. Jacki recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the event.

Each year, the Susan G. Komen Foundation holds a 3-day, 60-mile walk to raise funds for research and to bring awareness of the disease in four different cities. This year, the walks will take place in Chicago, Dallas, San Diego and Boston. Jacki and her daughter Debbie will be walking in the Chicago event, which is already closed to registration. Each walk event is held on a different date to allow participants to walk or crew in more than one event. Approximately 2,500-3,000 people ages 16 and older participate in the walk, and this number does not include the people who come to support the walkers.

The participants commit to walk 60 miles over three days – each day is a ten-mile trek out to a designated point and ten miles back to the starting point. There are pit stops every three miles, and lunch and dinner are served to the walkers. This is where the crew participants come in. The walkers and crew members raise funds through donations made on their behalf. Individuals, businesses and organizations can donate to the cause on behalf of a friend, family member, or employee.

Jacki reported that when she began participating in the walk events, they slept in two-man tents, but after ten years of “roughing it,” they finally moved into hotels where they had hot showers and air conditioning. She noted that due to improvements in detection and treatment, and increased public awareness, the survival rate for breast cancer has increased by 41%. However, men are at risk also; estimates suggest that as many as 1,700 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

When Jacki first joined the walk, there were five people on her team, Las Bombas. By 2021, her team had raised a total of $1 million for the Foundation. Jacki’s goal this year is to raise $2,300, and over the last 16 years she has personally raised over $40,000. Since 2003, the Susan G. Komen walks have raised more than $875 million to save lives, support community programs and make huge strides in breast cancer research.

Having recently moved to the Wiregrass area, Jacki is hoping to encourage local residents to participate in the event, and perhaps start a local walk event.

For more information on the 3-day walk events and the Susan G. Komen Foundation, visit the3day.org website online.

The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmer’s Market. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are welcome.