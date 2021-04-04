Canine cuisine can’t be just anything

I have mentioned my dearly departed best friend before, but if you’ve forgotten, he was a furry little Cairn terrier we called Gus. Like his distant cousin Toto, he liked to travel to far away lands. Part of the problem was the house we lived in didn’t have a fence, which made his escapes much easier. We finally put one up after the last adventure he went on, when he was found by a nice family who changed his name to Bosley and gave him a green scarf to wear. But I rescued him from that plight.

My friend Fred, who is to be married this year for the first time in his young 71 years to a lovely woman named Robin, will inherit through the sacred union a Cairn who is the spitting image of Gus and who goes by the name of Tugboat.

For the past few months, Tugboat went through some health issues that had Fred and Robin pretty worried. The most serious symptom was that he just stopped eating. Fortunately, after many treatments from the vet, Tugboat is doing much better, and his appetite has almost returned to normal.