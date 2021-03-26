Car tag to support local businesses

Much like its local counterpart, Main Street Alabama continues to find creative ways to help support local businesses statewide.

Its newest venture is the “Shop Local Support Small” license plates. For just $50, anyone in the state can register to receive the themed plate.

The program came about after a Hoover City Councilman explained that a group of Jefferson County Councilors meet regularly to discuss impending issues and wanted to find a way to support local businesses after the pandemic hit last March.

“We felt Main Street Alabama had the statewide presence and resources to facilitate support to small businesses throughout the state,” Casey Middlebrooks said.

“Small businesses keep it local by consistently sponsoring the local baseball team, providing gift baskets for the local charity drives and creating jobs in their community,” said Mary Helmer, Main Street Alabama State Coordinator. “With this program, individuals can show their dedication to their favorite small businesses, who in many cases are their friends and neighbors, with a tag that gives back to them with workshops and grants focused on strengthening their business.”