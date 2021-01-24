Car tag to support local businesses

Much like its local counterpart, Main Street Alabama continues to find creative ways to help support local businesses statewide.
Its newest venture is the “Shop Local Support Small” license plates. For just $50, anyone in the state can register to receive the themed plate.
The program came about after a Hoover City Councilman explained that a group of Jefferson County Councilors meet regularly to discuss impending issues and wanted to find a way to support local businesses after the pandemic hit last March.
“We felt Main Street Alabama had the statewide presence and resources to facilitate support to small businesses throughout the state,” Casey Middlebrooks said.
“Small businesses keep it local by consistently sponsoring the local baseball team, providing gift baskets for the local charity drives and creating jobs in their community,” said Mary Helmer, Main Street Alabama State Coordinator. “With this program, individuals can show their dedication to their favorite small businesses, who in many cases are their friends and neighbors, with a tag that gives back to them with workshops and grants focused on strengthening their business.”
Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Councilor, commissioned Chris Seagle, a graphic designer in Birmingham, to create the artwork for the tag. Seagle’s other work includes the Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham and City of Talladega.
To learn more about purchasing the Shop Local Support Small Business tag, visit Main Street Alabama’s website, www.mainstreetalabama.org. To pre-commit, click on the "learn more" link and enter information. Tags will be produced if 1,000 pre-commitments are made by July 31 and will be made available after that date. The proceeds from project will go towards small business grants and training opportunities for local small businesses around Alabama.
Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The National Main Street Four-Point Approach is an over 40 year model that focuses work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome.