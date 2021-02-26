Car wrecks and NBA records

Plans were for today’s space to be an anniversary tribute to Wilt Chamberlain who, while playing basketball for Philadelphia’s Warriors on March 2, 1962, scored 100 points against the New York Knicks in a 169-147 Philly win.

That individual scoring total was an NBA record then … still is.

Wilt may hold another record, you know, the one about the women he admitted having his way with … before he died young, Oct. 8, 1999, in Bel Air, Calif., at age 68.

Plans were to list names of those 20,000 ladies right here.

But then came Tuesday morning when, on a curvy downhill stretch, the SUV he was in drove Tiger Woods across a multi-lane California motorway, hit a median, a curb and a tree, then tumbled down what’s been professionally called a ravine.

Tiger lived through the one-vehicle nightmare and despite the courtesy vehicle being apparently totaled, air bags helped Tiger survive because what was described as the vehicle’s “cabinet” was mostly intact, except the section that demolished parts of Tiger’s legs.

That’s sorta like what Mary Todd Lincoln was asked after she and hubby Abraham had gone to Washington’s Ford Theater to watch “Our American Cousin.”