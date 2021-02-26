Car wrecks and NBA records

Plans were for today’s space to be an anniversary tribute to Wilt Chamberlain who, while playing basketball for Philadelphia’s Warriors on March 2, 1962, scored 100 points against the New York Knicks in a 169-147 Philly win.
That individual scoring total was an NBA record then … still is.
Wilt may hold another record, you know, the one about the women he admitted having his way with … before he died young, Oct. 8, 1999, in Bel Air, Calif., at age 68.
Plans were to list names of those 20,000 ladies right here.
But then came Tuesday morning when, on a curvy downhill stretch, the SUV he was in drove Tiger Woods across a multi-lane California motorway, hit a median, a curb and a tree, then tumbled down what’s been professionally called a ravine.
Tiger lived through the one-vehicle nightmare and despite the courtesy vehicle being apparently totaled, air bags helped Tiger survive because what was described as the vehicle’s “cabinet” was mostly intact, except the section that demolished parts of Tiger’s legs.
That’s sorta like what Mary Todd Lincoln was asked after she and hubby Abraham had gone to Washington’s Ford Theater to watch “Our American Cousin.”
“Other than that,” she was asked, “how’d you like the play?”
The immediate thought arising in the House of Adams after the Tiger alert concerned a 1949 wreck involving golfer Ben Hogan that left “Bantam Ben” with a broken collarbone, pelvis, left ankle and one rib, but not a broken spirit, when a Greyhound bus collided head-on with the “Wee Iceman’s” car one foggy Texas morning.
Sources say Tiger’s injuries are far more severe than Hogan’s.
A car wreck is no laughing matter; it’s something that can surprise us all, including your scribe, who was in the passenger seat of an un-cranked car parked at Donaldson’s Store when we were rear-ended by a racing teenager’s car.
Totaled it.
Then there was a guy killed when a wrecking car barreled into a Dale County strip-tease palace where he was seated years ago.
Discussion about Tiger’s “comminuted open fracture,” aka “compound fracture,” almost made your scribe retch Wednesday morning.
Tiger’s accident resurrected a non-car wreck memory concerning classmate “Jeff,” who was the victim of a “broken” leg in Mrs. Merle Bates’ eighth-grade, American Red Cross first-aid class at Enterprise Junior High School.
While it’s a story best told elsewhere, just know “Jeff” had the typical reaction for most teenage boys when a trio of nubile temptresses placed their TLC hands on Jeff’s right leg they were splinting.
Tiger’s smashup also made mindful other athletes injured in wrecks.
Roy Campanella quickly came to mind Tuesday, and as online reports procreated, we re-learned Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Dennis Rodman and others lived through and mostly recovered from car wrecks.
So did Enterprise’s Vernon Wilkinson.
Ben Roethlisberger survived a serious motorcycle wreck.
Obviously, NASCAR races have always featured endless wrecks and, too often, deaths on racetracks, notably Dale Earnhardt (2001), Neil Bonnett (1994), “Fireball” Roberts (1964) and Buren Skeen (1965).
Baseballers Billy Martin, Mel Ott and Enterprise’s David Hussey, wrestlers Randy “Macho Man” Savage and Adrian Adonis, boxer Jack Johnson, “The Galveston Giant,” and General George S. Patton Jr. also perished in wrecks.
As did author David Halberstam who could’ve written more books for us baby boomers …