Career Tech education focus of February proclamation

A proclamation signed by Mayor William E. Cooper Feb. 14 shines the spotlight on the significance of the Career and Technical Education program at Enterprise High School.

Students currently participating in various courses within the program attended the signing ceremony declaring February as Career Tech Month, which is also being celebrated nationwide.

The Mayor said the program is a progressive and vital part of the overall educational system, providing students with rewarding opportunities to learn valuable skills that prepare them for life after high school. Two of every three high school students in Alabama currently participate in a Career Tech program.

At EHS, the Career Tech program strives to prepare students for taking high-demand jobs in the rapidly advancing fields. Courses in the program include JROTC, Agriscience, Automotive Service Technology, Building Construction, Family and Consumer Sciences, Education, Welding, Masonry, Graphic Arts, Health Science and Aviation Maintenance (through ESCC).

As he presented the proclamation to Career Tech Director Cami McClenny, Mayor Cooper commended her and the EHS leadership for offering the highly beneficial program to local students. He congratulated the students for their achievements in the various courses and encouraged them to “Keep up the good work.”