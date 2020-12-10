Cash prize to be awarded for the best ‘Enterprise’ twist on classic Christmas song

The City of Enterprise Tourism Department is seeking to put a new twist on an old classic Christmas song.

Tourism Director Tammy Doerer excitedly announced a holiday-themed contest that begins Friday.

“You know that cute Christmas song, the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas?’ Well, we’re challenging you to rewrite that song with an Enterprise theme,” Doerer said. “We have complete confidence that we will get some wonderful and unique lyric entries from the fun-loving, lively and creative people in our community.”

The would-be songwriters, or more appropriately, the “song modifiers,” will have until midnight, Friday, Dec. 18, to submit their entry. Doerer said the lyrics to the original song are easily found on the internet and are common in Christmas songbooks.

All the writer will need to do is replace the part of the lyrics directly after “My true love gave to me…” For example, where the original lyrics call for “Eleven pipers piping” or Two turtle doves,” the writer will replace those gifts with something related to Enterprise or the surrounding area.