Cash prize to be awarded for the best ‘Enterprise’ twist on classic Christmas song

The City of Enterprise Tourism Department is seeking to put a new twist on an old classic Christmas song.
Tourism Director Tammy Doerer excitedly announced a holiday-themed contest that begins Friday.
“You know that cute Christmas song, the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas?’ Well, we’re challenging you to rewrite that song with an Enterprise theme,” Doerer said. “We have complete confidence that we will get some wonderful and unique lyric entries from the fun-loving, lively and creative people in our community.”
The would-be songwriters, or more appropriately, the “song modifiers,” will have until midnight, Friday, Dec. 18, to submit their entry. Doerer said the lyrics to the original song are easily found on the internet and are common in Christmas songbooks.
All the writer will need to do is replace the part of the lyrics directly after “My true love gave to me…” For example, where the original lyrics call for “Eleven pipers piping” or Two turtle doves,” the writer will replace those gifts with something related to Enterprise or the surrounding area.
“The contest is open to ‘lyricists’ – and I do use that term loosely – of all ages and skill levels!” Doerer pointed out. “So put on your thinking hats and submit your entries using the special internet link established to make it easy to submit your entry,” Doerer encouraged.
Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q2PJYG8 and simply fill in your information and type in your lyrics in the appropriate box.
“The writing part of this project will be so much fun!” Doerer said. “But the fun doesn’t end there.”
All entries will be judged and then the finalists will be posted on the “Visit Enterprise” Facebook page on Monday, Dec. 21.”
Everyone will have an opportunity to read the entries on the “Visit Enterprise” page. Whichever entry has the most "likes/hearts" by Midnight, Tuesday, Dec. 22, wins a $100 VISA Gift Card. Doerer will announce the winner and post the winning entry on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“This is a contest you can do right from your own home and you can involve the family in brainstorming,” Doerer said. “It can bring a little more holiday cheer into your home and, who knows? Your lyrics may become a local holiday standard!”
