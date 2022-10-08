Cawley joining recruitment team at ESCC/AAC

Caitlin Cawley has been named the new recruiter for the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State Community College.

Cawley began serving as a recruiter on Oct. 3. She joins ESCC’s Director of Recruiting Emily Baker and Katie Sawyer, recruiter for the Enterprise campus.

“As we continue to work with potential students in local high schools and our community, I am excited to have Caitlin join our team,” Baker said. “She has a wealth of knowledge of the dual enrollment process from working in ESCC’s Dual Enrollment Office, and she has a firsthand understanding on the benefits of starting at a community college, since she is an ESCC alumna. This is a great team that has a passion to help students with their educational goals.”

As the recruiter for AAC, Cawley will connect with prospective students of all ages, sharing information about the programs and training opportunities available through AAC.

Cawley has previously served the College as its dual enrollment specialist, where she helped with recruitment and advising efforts for high school students interested in starting programs on all ESCC campuses. Prior to working at ESCC, Cawley served ESCC/AAC students through the college’s bookstore, where she served as the store’s manager.

“Working in dual enrollment taught me so much about what ESCC and AAC has to offer our high school students,” Cawley said. “Although I will miss my dual enrollment students, I am so excited to introduce potential students of all ages to the incredible opportunities AAC has to offer.”

Cawley joins the recruitment team in time for College Application Week. During this week, high school students can apply to colleges and universities, many of which offer waived application fees.

“During College Application Week, October 17-21, the ESCC recruitment team will be assisting local high school students with the admissions application,” Sawyer said. “We’re excited to help students plan for their next steps after graduation, so if they have not applied to colleges prior to this week, it is a great time to do so.”

Though College Application Week lasts for one week, ESCC’s application is always open for students to complete online for upcoming terms, including Spring 2023. To complete an admissions application for ESCC or AAC, visit escc.edu/apply. For any questions about the College and its programs, visit escc.edu/admissions.