CCAA announces t-shirt design winner

The Coffee County Arts Alliance has teamed up with the Enterprise High School Career & Technology Center. Under the instruction of Drew Key— who has 24 years of experience in the design, printing and publishing industry —students competed with their own graphic art designs based around the CCAA theme “Bringing Community Together.”

The winner receives a $100 cash prize, and their design will be featured on the back of t-shirts that will be sold to support scholarships for qualifying students.

The winner is Amelia Ruhle, Graphic Arts - Digital File Preparation student. Amelia is active in the National Honor Society and JROTC. After graduation, she plans to attend Auburn University or perhaps join the Air Force. Her hobbies focus on graphic design and digital illustration.

The Enterprise Career & Technology Center's Graphic Arts program offers beginner to advanced classes for 9th through 12th grade students at EHS. Students learn and obtain Adobe certifications in industry-standard design software such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and InDesign, focusing on the principles of design, typography, color and creativity to make professional-looking designs.