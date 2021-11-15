CCAA, ESCC Fine Arts brings Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along to Wiregrass

Powell has been hailed as one of America’s premier female composers of choral music. She has an impressive catalogue of works published by leading national and international publishers, including the Hal Leonard Corporation, the Fred Bock Music Company/Gentry Publications, Oxford University Press, Alliance Music Publications and Shawnee. Powell currently serves as a professor of voice at Auburn University, where she teaches applied voice, art song literature, and vocal pedagogy courses. She also conducts the Women’s Chorus and co-conducts the AU Gospel Choir.

“It is an honor to have Dr. Rosephanye Powell participate in this joyous occasion,” Thomas said. “Dr. Powell was my voice teacher during my graduate studies at Auburn University. It is rare that our students and community members have an opportunity to perform with someone of Dr. Powell’s caliber. The College and community will be elevated to new heights through this collaboration.”