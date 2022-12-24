CCMGA installs 2023-2025 officers

New Coffee County Master Gardeners Association officers were installed during the organization's recent annual Christmas Party.

New officers installed are President Rodney Penuel, President-elect Maggie Sickler, Secretary Anne Edwards, and Treasurer Janine Coles.

The Christmas party was held in the home of Vanessa and Brad Allen.

Brad Allen had prepared pulled pork and a five-gallon cauldron of camp stew and members attending brought side dishes.

Some attendees brought a gift for the 'Dirty Santa Exchange.' A new twist was added to the gift exchange this year, CCMGA President Ed Speigner brought a 'white elephant' gift and the person who ended up with it will have to bring it as their gift next near. Brenda Evans ended up with the white elephant.

Installation of officers was performed by Jacque Hawkins who reminded the new officers of their responsibilities and declared them duly installed as officers for CCMGA for January 2023 through December 2024.

Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener, should contact the Coffee County Extension Office at (334) 894-5596, to get their name on the list for the next Master Gardener Intern Training.