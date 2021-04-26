CDC approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

After a temporary pause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommend the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel voted 10-4 on Friday to continue the rollout for people 18 and older.

According to the CDC’s report, despite there being a “plausible causal relationship between J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and a rare and serious adverse event,” a review of all available data at this time shows that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

While the shot is now recommended for people age 18 and up, the CDC’s website states, “Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”

Health officials have identified nine more cases of the blood clots, a rare medical condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), moving the total to 15 out of about 8 million injections. Nearly all of the reported cases occurred in women under the age of 50. Three have now died, and seven remain hospitalized.