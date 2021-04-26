CDC approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

After a temporary pause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommend the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel voted 10-4 on Friday to continue the rollout for people 18 and older.
According to the CDC’s report, despite there being a “plausible causal relationship between J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and a rare and serious adverse event,” a review of all available data at this time shows that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.
While the shot is now recommended for people age 18 and up, the CDC’s website states, “Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”
Health officials have identified nine more cases of the blood clots, a rare medical condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), moving the total to 15 out of about 8 million injections. Nearly all of the reported cases occurred in women under the age of 50. Three have now died, and seven remain hospitalized.
About a dozen of the cases affected women aged 30-39. Seven of the women were obese, two had high blood pressure and two were using oral contraceptives, according to health officials.
Dr. Sarah Long of Drexel University College of Medicine was one of the four members of the panel who voted against the proposal because she thought it did not go far enough in warning women.
"This is an age group that is most at risk that is getting (the) vaccine predominantly to save other peoples' lives and morbidity, not their own," she told the AP new agency. "And I think we have a responsibility to be certain that they know this."
CDC officials who presented the data on Friday said a few cases of blood clots in men were being reviewed, as well.
The CDC recommends patients to be aware of the following symptoms for up to three weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine:
- Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Leg swelling
- Persistent abdominal pain
- Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site
As of Monday afternoon, Governor Kay Ivey has not made a statement lifting the state's pause on the vaccine's usage.
For more information, visit the CDC's website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.