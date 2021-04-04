CEC announces launch of new fiber broadband project

On Thursday, April 1 at 3 p.m., CEC held its first virtual annual meeting, and the video was streamed through its website. During the presentation, reports were presented by CEC’s Board Chairman Willie Smith and CEC’s President and General Manager Ed Short.

Smith opened the meeting by reflecting on changes in our society because of the pandemic and how CEC adapted to those changes. He said that due to a change in the CEC bylaws at the annual meeting in 2019, the co-op was able to conduct annual meeting business through mail-in and electronic balloting in 2020. In fact, he said the co-op received the most participation in a CEC election and annual report survey ever that year. Smith stated that the overwhelming response from those surveyed in 2020 indicated that CEC should pursue solar energy projects and efforts to bring fiber broadband services to the CEC service area.

He went on to discuss capital credits and that CEC retired $1.7 million in capital credits to its members in 2021. Capital credits were applied to active CEC members’ accounts in March. Inactive accounts with a capital credit balance of more than $30 received a check in the mail, and inactive accounts with less than $30 will continue to accrue until these accounts reach a balance of $30. Smith expressed hope that CEC will conduct an in-person annual meeting in 2022 and he thanked the members for their support.