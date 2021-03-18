CEC conducting 2021 annual meeting business via mail and online due to ongoing pandemic

Covington Electric Co-op takes great pride in the success of its annual meeting. The meeting is an opportunity for members to hear from co-op leaders, fellowship with each other and CEC employees, and participate in board elections among other activities.

Last year was the first time CEC has cancelled an annual meeting due to a national crisis. That difficult decision was necessary due to the rapidly emerging COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.

Preparations for CEC’s annual meeting begin many months before the actual event; therefore, decisions have to be made early.

With this in mind, CEC leaders did not see a safe way to hold a large in-person event again this year, especially considering a vast majority of annual meeting attendees represent those who are most vulnerable to the virus. As we all know, the pandemic was surging in late December and January when plans were being considered.