Celebrating American workers

America’s essential workers continue to work tirelessly and selflessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Over 55 million workers in various industries are deemed “essential” at this time. Almost half – 48.7 percent – of Alabama’s labor force works in essential industries. From doctors, nurses, first responders, and law enforcement officers to grocery store employees, manufacturers, truckers, educators, and many more, these frontline laborers continue to put forth their best efforts to keep the American economy going, and they are true American heroes.
Labor Day recognizes and honors the contributions that American workers have made to the strength and prosperity of our country. As we celebrate Labor Day this year, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to each and every frontline worker across the Second District, the entire state, and our nation.
There are no words that can adequately express my gratitude for all who have contributed generously to our communities during this difficult time. Without their hard work, our country would not be on the current path we are on right now.
Many cities and towns across the country have designated a moment in the evening to collectively applaud and cheer on essential workers. I encourage you to show your appreciation to these special workers in your community.
These essential workers deserve recognition every day. They take care of us and our loved ones, and they fight continuously to keep our communities healthy and safe.
Our frontline workers go to work each day with the knowledge and understanding that they are risking their lives for the sake of others. We are eternally grateful for those who are willing to sacrifice their own well-being to help move our nation forward during this health crisis.
I am confident we will continue to make much progress together and see healing among our communities.
Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery with her husband, Riley, and their two children.
