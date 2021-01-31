Celebrations of life await

As it turned out, Tuesday, January 26, was a day of reflection upon lives lost and a day to rejoice in other ways.

Tuesday marked the 38th anniversary of coach Paul Bryant’s death, one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash and the passing of Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Wayne Trawick, an Abbeville native who dun good coaching, especially at Central/Phenix City.

Tuesday also featured MLB Channel’s tribute to Hank Aaron, who died January 22, nine other National Baseball Hall of Famers who died the last 10 months and announcement of the 2021 inductees.

Good news: None of the cheaters entered the BBHOF, thankfully.

In the House of Adams, Tuesday ’twas another day to remember more than 115 personal friends/speaking acquaintances, none on the “Hoping to Outlive” list, who died in 2020, starting with the incomparable Charles Henry DeJarnette, who unexpectedly died Jan. 29, 2020.

The second Mother many of us shared, Mrs. Seroba Marsh, died last year; several members of Enterprise High School’s Class of 1968 began our formal education at Gingerbread House Kindergarten under Mrs. Marsh’s loving eye when she opened just for us, ahem, in 1955.