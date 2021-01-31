Celebrations of life await

As it turned out, Tuesday, January 26, was a day of reflection upon lives lost and a day to rejoice in other ways.
Tuesday marked the 38th anniversary of coach Paul Bryant’s death, one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash and the passing of Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Wayne Trawick, an Abbeville native who dun good coaching, especially at Central/Phenix City.
Tuesday also featured MLB Channel’s tribute to Hank Aaron, who died January 22, nine other National Baseball Hall of Famers who died the last 10 months and announcement of the 2021 inductees.
Good news: None of the cheaters entered the BBHOF, thankfully.
In the House of Adams, Tuesday ’twas another day to remember more than 115 personal friends/speaking acquaintances, none on the “Hoping to Outlive” list, who died in 2020, starting with the incomparable Charles Henry DeJarnette, who unexpectedly died Jan. 29, 2020.
The second Mother many of us shared, Mrs. Seroba Marsh, died last year; several members of Enterprise High School’s Class of 1968 began our formal education at Gingerbread House Kindergarten under Mrs. Marsh’s loving eye when she opened just for us, ahem, in 1955.
One fellow Gingerbread student in that inaugural class, loyal friend Neal Griswold, in addition to other EHS classmates, Brenda Boswell, Carrie Chalker, Dennis Cochran, Hamp Hogg, Alethia Jo Mathews, Larry Riley and Sheilah Simmons, who were in our group once upon a time, died way too young last year.
Several classmates’ parents died in 2020: Billye Morgan, Eleanor McCreary, , Frances and Manuel Patrick, Marjorie Pittman, Mother’s best friend Betty Robinson, and Mary Watkins.
Justin DeJarnette Andress, whose parents were our classmates, died in October and Jeannie Chancey Pridgen, whose sister, A.A. Shaw, is our classmate, died in December.
Schoolmates from other classes died in ’20: Danny Bradley, Steve Bynum, Jackie Hudson, Larry McDaniel, Scotty Rhinehart, Bill Searcy, Luci Thomason Smith, and Jani Martin Thompson.
Dickie Mullins and Maxie Searcy, both EHS athletes more than half a century or so ago, died last year; Maxie was the purest sports fan your scribe ever knew.
Ever!
HoA lifelong friends Jimmy Martin, Ray Pierce and Jack Harrison left behind big footsteps to follow, not fill.
We lost an EHS teacher, Celeste Kelley and cafeteria maven Anna Rae Altieri.
And the two Cindy’s, Cindy Tucker and Cindy Walls, who blessed us when they were students in Mary Cannon’s and the late Karen Bowden’s Hillcrest Elementary School cherished class and beyond, died last summer.
Cindy Walls’ brother, Greg, was an EHS ‘68er.
James Barnes, Mavis Burton, Glennie Dutton, Lois Grant, Bette McKinnon, Harold McKnight, Pauline Martin, Nancy Presson, John Robertson and Jean Yarbrough, all of whom died, must’ve also had homes on the range because we never heard a discouraging word from them.
Ditto for two more HoA friends, Thelma Platt and Herbert Gannon Sr., whose contributions to their fellow humans when they were needed most were immeasurable by any standards.
Throughout much of 2020 and thus far into ’21, attendance at most visitations/funerals has been restricted due to COVID-19 concerns.
Many published obituaries have noted plans for memorial services at later dates when health/safety concerns are under control.
Friends of departed friends mentioned here and others on all our lists know we have a lot of celebrating ahead of us ...