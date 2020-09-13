Census can't measure sense of community

Says here 2010’s U.S. Census showed 65 percent of Enterprise respondents were the first generation in their families to be living here while completing Census forms.
If any natives have forgotten that, reactions to percentages revealed by 2020’s Census, if completed, could be reminiscent of what Dothan High School 1967 graduate Bill Coker said.
Coker, a longtime sports official, while refereeing a high school basketball game had gone to the scorer’s table to report a foul on the trailing team, whose coach didn’t care for the call.
“Ref, that’s the worst call I’ve ever seen,” he said.
“If you think that’un was bad,” Coker slyly grinned, “wait’ll you see my next one!”
Sixty-five percent may be low now.
Much has changed since 2010; stores and restaurants have opened … some closed. Houses were built; others razed. Schools have been erected; others closed.
A new football stadium was built but apparently Enterprise High School’s gridiron magic hasn’t completely followed the team from R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
It took 9.5 seasons for combined Wildcat teams to lose 10 total games in Bates Memorial. It took an even four years for 10 combined games to be lost in Wildcat Stadium, in what was the first overall losing decade in team history.
One bright note from 2010-18, Enterprise lost but once to Dothan’s Tigers; 2019’s setback was to the Dothan Wolves.
Baby boomers in the EHS class of 1968 never beat Dothan our four years and look what it did to us: We’re suddenly old.
This year’s Wildcats seemed to relish opening with wins against Carver and Dothan. More wins will follow!
High school football momentarily ain’t what it once was here when games were played in the afternoons and businesses closed so everyone who wanted to could go.
Everybody still went to games after the Cats began playing at night. Friday nights from September-November were/are for going to football games.
While it’s not a football book, the second edition of “This Ain’t No Shoe Store” by Jim Reese (EHS ’65) is about his family’s business, Reese’s Diner, that operated on North Main Street during the middle decades of the 20th Century when a sense of community thrived at levels we’ll never see again.
The book honors Jimbo’s daddy, the late Burney Reese, whose wit, wisdom, and topnotch food his kitchen always produced, i.e. chipped steak and gravy over rice (mercy!), filled body and soul every visit.
This 2020 publication includes the ever-so-slightly-updated 2000 original, plus additions well worth the price of admission to memories funnier and more poignant from an era long before anyone ever thought to order glasses filled half with sweet tea, half with unsweet tea, whatever that is.
Gracious!
Sadly, most all the characters featured in this fabulous collection of stories are deceased … but their stories are on Amazon.
Not that long ago, one of the diner’s regular customers created not even a slight stir more than 30 years after his death when his remains were removed from Meadowlawn Cemetery, mere days after his widow was buried in City Cemetery in her family’s plot, trucked up Main Street and unceremoniously placed beside hers.
“Her folks didn’t like me when they were alive so I wasn’t going to be buried with them until my wife was there,” he’d said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!