Central Fire Station dedicated to former chief Herring

Enterprise city leaders gathered at Central Fire Station on Friday morning to unveil a plaque dedicated the building to former Fire Chief Byron Herring. Herring retired from the Enterprise Fire Department in May, with 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper thanked Herring for his years of service to the city.

“All of us enjoyed working with him and everything that was done with him was done in a professional manner,” Cooper said. “Thank you to Chief Herring for many years of dedication and we know that your retirement is already cut out for you.”

Herring said it was a great honor to him and his family to have the building dedicated to him and thanked those who have helped him throughout the years.

“All this stuff that they’re talking about that happened while I was here, let me explain it and reiterate it, it didn’t happen just because of me,” he said. “There’s a group of men out here in uniform right now that helped make all this possible and the mayor, the council over all the years. It was all team work. We all did it together.”