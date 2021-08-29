Central Fire Station dedicated to former chief Herring

Enterprise city leaders gathered at Central Fire Station on Friday morning to unveil a plaque dedicated the building to former Fire Chief Byron Herring. Herring retired from the Enterprise Fire Department in May, with 48 years with the department, 26 of those as chief.
Enterprise Mayor William Cooper thanked Herring for his years of service to the city.
“All of us enjoyed working with him and everything that was done with him was done in a professional manner,” Cooper said. “Thank you to Chief Herring for many years of dedication and we know that your retirement is already cut out for you.”
Herring said it was a great honor to him and his family to have the building dedicated to him and thanked those who have helped him throughout the years.
“All this stuff that they’re talking about that happened while I was here, let me explain it and reiterate it, it didn’t happen just because of me,” he said. “There’s a group of men out here in uniform right now that helped make all this possible and the mayor, the council over all the years. It was all team work. We all did it together.”
When Herring began working for the EFD, he said there were only 10 paid firefighters and that he has seen many changes over his years in the department and looks forward to seeing it improve more in the future.
“When I look back now and see what’s going on in the fire department, I see things still growing and I want to continue see it grow,” Herring said. “I want it to keep growing and everything keep going just exactly how it is… These men have made that happen, not me. The attitudes that they have and the professionalism they show in what they’re doing.”
Herring began his career with the Enterprise Fire Department in 1973 at the age of 20 and was promoted to lieutenant after four years. He was then assigned to Northside Fire Station for six years before being promoted to captain and moving to Central Fire Station, where he served 11 years.
In September 1994, Herring was selected to become fire chief. Under his 26 years of leadership, the EFD has undergone many changes and achieved several milestones. In 2018, the department earned a Class 2 Insurance Service Office Public Protection rating, achieved by only 4% of departments in the nation.
Herring was also responsible for integrating emergency medical services into the fire department program of responsibilities. The department now handles around 3,500 calls per year. Along with his achievements in the city, Herring was honored as Alabama’s Career Fire Chief of the Year in 2018.
The new plaque outside Central Fire Station features the details of Herring’s career and achievements along with a quote from him: