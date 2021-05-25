CERT donates pet rescue masks to EFD

“We just wanted to show how much we appreciate their help. They say it’s their job, but you can see on their faces even today that they feel good about being able to save Hazel,” Mullins said. “Sometimes our first responders aren’t appreciated enough and we didn’t want to let this opportunity pass without letting them know how we feel.”

Johnson and most of the CERT members involved in this campaign have pets and understand what it wouldmean to have someone go the extra mile to save their animal companions.

“They are like family,” Johnson said.

Johnson has taken a certification course in pet rescue through an animal first aid and emergency response training company called “Pet Emergency Education,” where they purchased the pet rescue kits. He is now qualified to teach the course and Davis said for the very first time, EFD firefighters will undergo training on how to use the pet breathing apparatus, animal CPR and other emergency response techniques for animals.

Johnson and Wendy Cooper, who helped to lead the fund-raising project, said the team was dedicated to the mission or providing these kits to the local fire department and others in the area. They collected money at the annual CERT Emergency Preparedness Fair and through other projects for about three years.